World No. 1 and South Carolina native Dustin Johnson commits

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Officials for the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree announced today that World No. 1 and South Carolina native Dustin Johnson has committed to the tournament, which will be contested at the heralded Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, June 10-13.

Johnson, a 24-time PGA TOUR winner and the reigning FedExCup champion, grew up in Irmo and played at Dutch Fork High School before competing collegiately at Coastal Carolina University. Since turning professional in 2008, the 36-year-old has won at least one PGA TOUR event in 14 consecutive seasons – including six World Golf Championships events.

Of his 24 PGA TOUR titles, Johnson remains in search of his first victory in South Carolina.

“I am excited to officially commit to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree and look forward to the opportunity to again compete in my home state this season,” said Dustin Johnson. “I have heard nothing but great reviews about the golf course at Congaree and have no doubt it will provide a stiff challenge for all of us on the PGA TOUR.”

In 11 starts during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, Johnson owns four top-10 finishes, including his record-setting victory at the 2020 Masters in November.

Limited tickets are currently on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass, available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program. It also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.