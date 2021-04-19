Limited tickets on sale for the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Tournament officials for the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree announced today that a limited number of Daily Grounds tickets are now on sale for the upcoming tournament, which will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, June 10-13.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree was announced on March 30 and takes the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled due to logistical challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 156-player field will give fans the opportunity to witness a collection of the PGA TOUR’s current and future stars as they compete at a nationally-recognized course, playing host to a TOUR event for the first time.

A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree starting at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass, available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree will continue to work closely with local and state governments, health officials, and PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure that health and safety remain the top priority in hosting the tournament this summer.

“We are excited to offer spectators the opportunity to experience Congaree Golf Club and see for themselves why it is one of the best courses in the country,” said PGA TOUR Tournament Director Meghan Costello. “The local community has embraced the tournament’s arrival under very unique circumstances, so we look forward to delivering a world-class experience for those spectators who get to see the PGA TOUR’s best compete at this elite venue.”

In addition to the ticket launch, the tournament announced that volunteer registration is now open. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Volunteers are an integral part of every PGA TOUR event and make it possible to conduct a world-class tournament by devoting time, talent, and passion to help run all aspects of the tournament.

There are various committees that prospective volunteers can be grouped into, including On-Course Marshal, SHOTLINK (includes both walking scorer and laser operator), Admissions and Information, On-Course Transportation, Supply and Product Distribution, Guest Services and more.

Congaree, a Tom Fazio design, will debut at No. 39 in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses when those rankings are released in May. Congaree, which opened in 2017, was voted Golf Digest’s “Best New Private Course” in 2018, as well as being named the best golf course built during the decade of 2010-19.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program. It also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.