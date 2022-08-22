Final field set for FedEx St. Jude Championship as FedExCup Playoffs begin

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season has concluded, and the 16thedition of the FedExCup Playoffs is set to begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind with the top 125 eligible players in the FedExCup qualifying for the event.
Once again packed with star power, the field features four FedExCup Champions and headlined by FedExCup No. 1 and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Additionally, 19 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings are set to compete.
Finau, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, will make his seventh consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finau earned his second TOUR title defeating Cameron Smith in a playoff in the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs at Liberty National Golf Club in 2021. This season, Finau became the first player since 2019 to win back-to-back weeks during the FedExCup Regular Season with his victories at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. The 32-year-old has three additional top-10 finishes this season.
Other past champions of the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in the field include Jason Day (2015) who won at Plainfield Country Club and Adam Scott (2013) who earned his title at Liberty National Golf Club.
All four major championship winners will tee it up at TPC Southwind this week, including Scheffler (Masters Tournament), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship), Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open) and Smith (The Open Championship), who also earned victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Joohyung Kim earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship, the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. The 20-year-old appears in the FedExCup standings for the first time at No. 34 after joining the TOUR as a full-time member and becoming eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Kim joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and is the first Special Temporary Member to win on TOUR since Collin Morikawa at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.
Five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler qualified as the last player in the field at No. 125 in the FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility List.
Of the 125 players qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Daniel Berger (injury), Tommy Fleetwood (personal), and Lanto Griffin (injury) will not compete. The 122-player field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is listed below:
Click here for the full FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility List. The pressure-packed drama will be unmatched at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship as only 70 players will advance to next week’s BMW Championship.
