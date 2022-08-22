Final field set for FedEx St. Jude Championship as FedExCup Playoffs begin

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season has concluded, and the 16thedition of the FedExCup Playoffs is set to begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind with the top 125 eligible players in the FedExCup qualifying for the event.

Once again packed with star power, the field features four FedExCup Champions and headlined by FedExCup No. 1 and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Additionally, 19 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings are set to compete.

Finau, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, will make his seventh consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finau earned his second TOUR title defeating Cameron Smith in a playoff in the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs at Liberty National Golf Club in 2021. This season, Finau became the first player since 2019 to win back-to-back weeks during the FedExCup Regular Season with his victories at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. The 32-year-old has three additional top-10 finishes this season.

Other past champions of the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in the field include Jason Day (2015) who won at Plainfield Country Club and Adam Scott (2013) who earned his title at Liberty National Golf Club.

All four major championship winners will tee it up at TPC Southwind this week, including Scheffler (Masters Tournament), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship), Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open) and Smith (The Open Championship), who also earned victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Joohyung Kim earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship, the finale of the FedExCup Regular Season. The 20-year-old appears in the FedExCup standings for the first time at No. 34 after joining the TOUR as a full-time member and becoming eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Kim joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and is the first Special Temporary Member to win on TOUR since Collin Morikawa at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.

Five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler qualified as the last player in the field at No. 125 in the FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility List.

Of the 125 players qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Daniel Berger (injury), Tommy Fleetwood (personal), and Lanto Griffin (injury) will not compete. The 122-player field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is listed below:

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Watney, Nick

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Click here for the full FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility List. The pressure-packed drama will be unmatched at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship as only 70 players will advance to next week’s BMW Championship.