FedEx St. Jude Championship unveils new fan activations for 2022 event

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – There will be plenty of experiences for fans to enjoy when the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs arrives at TPC Southwind from Aug. 10-14. FedEx St. Jude Championship officials today announced new fan activations and returning favorites will once again provide places throughout the course for fans to relax, refresh and enjoy the PGA TOUR’s top players as they compete in Memphis.

New this year, the 18th Green Courtyard is an enhanced and elevated fan area featuring Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Family Care Suite, new addition PGA TOUR Training Center featuring NOBULL & WHOOP, and shaded picnic tables to take in the golf action.

Open to the public and located on the signature finishing hole at TPC Southwind, the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge will be a fan hotspot throughout FedEx St. Jude Championship week. With air-conditioning, interactive games, and multiple TV screens, this fan venue is the perfect place to enjoy a Tito’s Transfusion or Tito’s Lemonade Spirtz without missing any of the tournament action.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Family Care Suite offers families with young children a respite from the heat, private nursing rooms, toddler age-appropriate games and a safe environment to rest and relax. Fans are reminded that two children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only).

The all-new PGA TOUR Training Center highlights two new PGA TOUR Partners in the fitness space, NOBULL and WHOOP. The public venue will feature a NOBULL sneaker wall, refreshments, and golf simulator which live tracks your WHOOP data.

Situated on No. 18 fairway, The Hub, returns to the championship with a new and improved look. This public, air-conditioned structure features the AutoZone FanZone, an interactive St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital experience, and a CDW ShotLink Shootout including a Topgolf simulator. New this year, fans can take a walk down memory lane as the FedEx St. Jude Championship celebrates the 65th year of professional golf in Memphis with old memorabilia, timelines, and historical footage within this interactive space.

Located steps away from The Hub, fans can enjoy a moment’s respite at the TruGreen Backyard while immersed in the shade with comfortable seating and access to local-favorite Pronto Pup. Before leaving No. 18 hole to explore the rest of TPC Southwind, spectators can stop by the PGA TOUR Fan Shop which has been expanded to offer even more fan apparel items, souvenirs, and gifts.

The Maestro Dobel Deck is a public fan venue featuring prime views of No. 12 green and No. 13 tee with a standing bar rail for guests to view the action on the course. While visiting the venue, fans can try specialty cocktails including the Maestro Dobel Rance Water Drop and the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma.

Fans can enjoy the action throughout TPC Southwind at several shaded seating options open to the public. Shaded bleachers are located at hole Nos. 1, 11, 14 and 16. The FedEx St. Jude Championship will also have cooling mist fans located throughout the course courtesy of BlueCross BlueShield.

Spectators are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles as reusable plastic or metal bottles (no larger than 32 oz.) that are empty upon entry and exit are permitted at TPC Southwind. New this year, fans will be able to refill cups and water bottles via water refill stations located throughout the course.

Ticket Options

Daily Grounds tickets are available for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and start at just $30 along with access to all public fan areas and the ability to stand right along the rope line to watch the best players from the TOUR season in action.

The 2022 event will also acknowledge the commitment and service of our U.S. Military by offering two complimentary tickets each day (Aug. 10-14) for active duty and reserve members. Military retirees, veterans, and their dependents will be offered discounted tickets at $15 plus tax on Wednesday and $35 plus tax Thursday through Sunday.

All military should visit FedExChampionship.com and follow links and instructions to redeem tickets digitally in advance of the championship. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account.

For an upgraded tournament experience, the FedEx St. Jude Championship offers access to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse. In addition, the championship has a wide array of hospitality opportunities to entertain clients, gather co-workers or indulge with friends. Visit FedExChampionship.com/hospitality to inquire about availability.

Parking Information

General parking for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be located at Lot X from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Parking passes are fulfilled digitally, and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance at FedExChampionship.com. Lot X is located at the FedEx Headquarters at 3640 Hacks Cross Road. The parking passes for Lot X are $20 per day and credit card only for advance purchase.

For those planning to attend the Soul-in-One Celebration on Wednesday as well as the return of the Pro-Am, fans are welcome to complimentary parking in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.

Fans are also encouraged to utilize the rideshare option to TPC Southwind, located near 3400 Players Club Parkway just between No. 1 green and No. 2 tee. Enter “FedEx St. Jude Championship” as your destination and tournament guests will be dropped off at the Rideshare entrance. When leaving the course, exit tournament grounds through the Rideshare entry and follow tournament signage to the designated Rideshare pick-up area outside the gates.