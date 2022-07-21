FedEx St. Jude Championship to host Soul-in-One Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 10

MEMPHIS, Tennessee –The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship today announced the inaugural Soul-in-One Celebration, highlighting Memphis music, food, fashion, and culture, will kick-off championship week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at TPC Southwind. The PGA TOUR’s best arrives in Memphis for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14.

The Soul-in-One Celebration brings the diverse culture of Memphis to TPC Southwind with a full day of activities and live music performances for fans to enjoy from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. during Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Tournament Drive located between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee.

The unique event includes live music performances courtesy of Southern Security Credit Union, a Memphis Market presented by the Memphis International Airport complete with locally owned businesses and Memphis-based food vendors, and a Nike “Made to Play Zone” with family-friendly sporting activities.

“As the eyes of the golf world turn to Memphis for the kick-off to the FedExCup Playoffs in August, the FedEx St. Jude Championship can’t wait to celebrate our hometown with the Soul-in-One Celebration,” said Executive Director Joe Tomek. “This inaugural event will showcase the heart of Memphis to the fans at TPC Southwind through music, food, and fashion. We’re excited to celebrate all Memphis has to offer and engage new audience to experience the championship for the first time during one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR.”

The Soul-in-One Celebration kicks off when gates open Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. for the return of the Pro-Am. At 11 a.m., fans can head to the driving for the FedEx Purple Eagle Plane Dedication, which marks the 10th anniversary of this tournament tradition. The celebration continues at Tournament Drive from noon until 8 p.m. featuring live performances by Marcella and Her Lovers, 925: the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, The PRVLG, Brandon Lewis, and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

While enjoying the live entertainment, fans can peruse the Memphis Market presented by Memphis International Airport showcasing locally owned small businesses and food vendors, including Shelby Jewel, Cane and Herb, Made in Memphis, 901Deals, Soi #9, Cupcake Cutie, and more!

Wednesday tickets to the FedEx St. Jude Championship start at just $30 and are available to purchase. Fans are reminded that up to two children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to ground access only).

Fans looking to attend the Soul-in-One Celebration and experience the return of the Pro-Am on Wednesday are welcome to complimentary parking in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.

Additional Ticket Options

Daily grounds tickets with access to all public fan areas and the ability to stand right along the rope line to watch the best players from the TOUR season in action are available Wednesday through Sunday, starting at $30.

The 2022 event will also acknowledge the commitment and service of our U.S. Military by offering two complimentary tickets each day (Aug. 10-14) for active duty and reserve members. Military retirees, veterans, and their dependents will be offered discounted tickets at $15 plus tax on Wednesday and $35 plus tax Thursday through Sunday.

All military should visit and follow links and instructions to redeem tickets digitally in advance of the championship. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account.

For an upgraded tournament experience, the FedEx St. Jude Championship offers access to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse. In addition, the championship has a wide array of hospitality opportunities to entertain clients, gather co-workers or indulge with friends.

Parking Information

General parking for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be located at Lot X from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Parking passes are fulfilled digitally, and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance. Lot X is located at the FedEx Headquarters at 3640 Hacks Cross Road. The parking passes for Lot X are $20 per day and credit card only for advance purchase.

Fans are also encouraged to utilize the rideshare option to TPC Southwind, located near 3400 Players Club Parkway just between No. 1 green and No. 2 tee. Enter “FedEx St. Jude Championship” as your destination and tournament guests will be dropped off at the Rideshare entrance. When leaving the course, exit tournament grounds through the Rideshare entry and follow tournament signage to the designated Rideshare pick-up area outside the gates.