FedEx St. Jude Championship food staples Birdies & Bubbles and The Pit return

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship today announced the return of fan-favorite venues, Birdies & Bubbles and The Pit, for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. These celebrated, on-course fan spots showcase Memphis’ best eats with each offering unique fan experiences to watch the PGA TOUR’s best compete at TPC Southwind to kick-off the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14.

“The FedEx St. Jude Championship is excited to welcome back two amazing fan venues in Birdies & Bubbles and The Pit to TPC Southwind in less than a month,” said Executive Director Joe Tomek. “Our local partners play a big role in representing Memphis on-site and we’re delighted to again partner with The Commissary, HOG WILD and Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman to bring fans signature items they can only experience during tournament week. Both food spots are some of the best places to eat and hang out on the golf course as fans watch the PGA TOUR’s top players compete against the sport’s best to keep their season alive.”

James Beard Award finalists and famed Memphis duo chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman are teaming up once again to bring Birdies & Bubbles back to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Fans will be greeted with a distinct farm-to-table look with ample shade to enjoy one-of-a-kind delicious signature dishes and cocktails that can only be found once a year at TPC Southwind alongside a prime view of No. 14 green. This open-to-the public venue can be accessed off No. 16 fairway, immediately across from Tournament Drive.

Stemming from Italian roots and southern inspiration, Hudman and Ticer, who were born and raised in Memphis and grew up childhood friends, have created six restaurants with unique styles, personalities and menus. Starting in 2008, after years of studying, traveling, and practicing the craft of cooking, the duo partnered on their first restaurant in East Memphis, Andrew Michel Italian Kitchen. In the 11 years since, they’ve added five additional restaurants in Memphis – Hog and Hominy, Catherine & Mary’s, The Gray Canary, Eight and Sand, and Bishop.

Located between No. 8 green and No. 9 tee in the shade of the iconic TPC Southwind Silos, The Pit is back to feature a rotation of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – The Commissary and HOG WILD. An open-to-the-public venue, The Pit offers a great spot to enjoy a delicious Memphis BBQ lunch on the course while watching the best players on TOUR compete at TPC Southwind.

For more than 40 years, The Commissary has been a staple of Memphis cuisine, with locations in Germantown and Collierville, and has served their hickory-smoked, slow-cooked Memphis style BBQ ribs, World Famous BBQ Nachos (since 1982), pulled park plates and sandwiches to Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Jack Nicklaus, The Eagles and Aerosmith. As they put it, with food “so good y’ull slap yo’ mama,” The Commissary will have their signature dishes on site and available for fans to enjoy throughout the week at The Pit.

HOG WILD has been catering Memphis for over 25 years, bringing back a long tradition of great Real Memphis Barbeque with their slow-cooked meats. From the “backyard to the boardroom,” HOG WILD Catering & A Moveable Feast has specialized in bringing Memphis barbecue to Memphis and the Mid-South. Most recently, the Memphis staple opened its first retail location, HOG WILD East which is a to-go shop featuring prepared meals, smoked meats and freshly made sandwiches and salads. With a team who can whip up anything from grits to gourmet dishes, HOG WILD will be set up in The Pit with some great options for fans to sample.