FedEx St. Jude Championship offers Visit Memphis Getaway Package

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament officials today announced the Visit Memphis Getaway Package in partnership with Memphis Tourism and the iconic Peabody Hotel as the PGA TOUR’s best 125 players compete at TPC Southwind to kick-off the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14. This special offer for regional visitors includes a one-night stay at the famous Memphis hotel, two grounds tickets with special onsite access and an exclusive welcome gift bag.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Memphis Tourism once again to provide this exclusive ticket package for our regional fans,” said Joe Tomek, Executive Director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “Fans from across the mid-south will be able to enjoy the elevated drama of a FedExCup Playoffs event while getting the opportunity to experience all that the city of Memphis has to offer.”

The Visit Memphis Getaway Package is $445 (plus taxes and fees) and available Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 14, during the week of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Due to limited availability each night, bookings will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.