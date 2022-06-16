FedEx St. Jude Championship raises more than $8.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament officials and representatives from FedEx and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® announced today the charitable impact funds generated from the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which surpassed $8.6 million.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Executive Director Joe Tomek, joined by Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Jack Sammons, General Chairman, Youth Programs, Inc., made the announcement during a preview event for the 2022 championship at TPC Southwind.

With the 2021 event impact figure, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has now raised more than $60 million since 1970 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 10-14, will mark Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event, signaling a new era of professional golf in the Bluff City. Golf’s postseason will begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will invite the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the regular season, with only 70 players advancing to the following week’s BMW Championship.

A variety of ticket options are available to the public, each offering a unique fan experience to watch the PGA TOUR’s best 125 players compete at TPC Southwind to kick-off the FedExCup Playoffs. To purchase tickets, please visit FedExChampionship.com/tickets.