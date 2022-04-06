Tickets now on sale for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Variety of ticket options offered to witness the PGA TOUR’s best compete in the FedExCup Playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today that daily grounds tickets and upgraded ticket options are now on sale for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, as the PGA TOUR arrives in Memphis for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14. A variety of ticket options are available to the public, each offering a unique fan experience to watch the PGA TOUR’s best 125 players compete at TPC Southwind to kick-off the FedExCup Playoffs.
The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will mark Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event, signaling a new era of professional golf in the Bluff City. Golf’s postseason will begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will invite the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the regular season, with only 70 players advancing to the following week’s BMW Championship.
“As we celebrate our 65th year of PGA TOUR golf in Memphis, we’re excited to begin the newest chapter with the FedEx St. Jude Championship,” said Joe Tomek, Executive Director. “With the elevation to a FedExCup Playoffs event, Memphis’ annual TOUR stop offers some serious do-or-die drama as players compete against the sport’s best to keep their season alive. This early access to one of the biggest events on the TOUR schedule allows our loyal fans an opportunity to witness the drama firsthand at TPC Southwind in August.”
A daily grounds ticket gives access to TPC Southwind starting at $30 for Wednesday, $65 for Thursday, and $70 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several open-to-the-public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable Memphis favorites and stand right along the rope line to watch the best players from the PGA TOUR season in action. Fans are limited to eight (8) tickets per day per person. To purchase tickets, please visit FedExChampionship.com/tickets.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship plans to honor the military as well as youth attendees with specific ticket offers. More information regarding those policies will be available at a later date.
For an upgraded tournament experience at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the below ticket options offer spectators access to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse.
The Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club is an exclusive, covered venue on the iconic 11th hole at TPC Southwind offering an upgraded experience to enjoy the tournament in an enhanced space with great views of this exciting par 3. The Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club tickets start at $175 for Thursday, and $190 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The TPC Southwind Clubhouse features an upgraded experience with all-inclusive food and beverage in a climate-controlled environment. Ticketholders in this venue will also have access to a secondary location on the course to catch every second of golf action throughout the week. The Clubhouse is the ultimate package to fully experience the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Limited tickets for the TPC Southwind Clubhouse are available at $500 per day. For weekly tickets to the Clubhouse, at $1700 per person, please call the FedEx St. Jude Championship Inside Sales Team at 904-543-5222.
The wide array of hospitality opportunities at the FedEx St. Jude Championship delivers prime viewing experiences and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or indulge with friends. Visit FedExChampionship.com/hospitality to inquire about availability.
For more information about the FedEx St. Jude Championship, please visit FedExChampionship.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.
