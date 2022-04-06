  • Tickets now on sale for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Variety of ticket options offered to witness the PGA TOUR’s best compete in the FedExCup Playoffs

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 01: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 01, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 01: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 01, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
×
Loading...