Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Hadwin (+170 for a Top 20) … With the majority of the notables in the field in the Power Rankings , you’ll be scrounging for value in this market, but the Canadian presents nicely. He hasn’t made a ton of noise of late, primarily because a T18 at PGA West last week was his only action of the last two months, but it moved him to 6-for-6 on the season with a trio of top 20s. He also cashed in five straight starts at Torrey Pines through 2021, and again at the U.S. Open on the course later that year. Continues to check all of the boxes with a bonus of slotting T24 in par-5 scoring this season.

Michael Thompson (+650 for a Top 20) … If you were going to try and pin down the 37-year-old for a broad-stroke profile, it’d be that he’s been consistently strong enough throughout his career. By no means is he part of the old guard yet but he comps to, say, MLB hurler Rich Hill, who is about to embark on his 19th season with his 12th team (Pirates). Nothing flashy with either veteran, but they know how to go to work to keep their jobs. For Thompson, he has a knack of emerging on really tough tracks. That includes Torrey Pines where he’s connected for, count ‘em, four top-15 finishes since 2015. His blend of accuracy off the tee and confidence with the putter plays up when the rest of the field retreats to his very average frequency in hitting greens in regulation.

Stephan Jaeger … A couple of things stand out, or at least step out. First, he hasn’t hesitated in building something sooner than later to return to the FedExCup Playoffs. He had been on the outside looking in last season until a late flourish made his third career time the charm. In 2022-23, the 33-year-old has maintained momentum to the tune of eight paydays in nine starts and sits 67th in FedExCup points. The other thing of note is how he’s achieving. His game improves closer to the hole, so his ticket is the reverse of a ball-striker who needs a hot putter to excel. Yet, he’s currently T20 in par-5 scoring, so the objective is to parlay taking advantage of the quartet of par 5s on both courses while leaning on his default skill set. In other words, just keep doing what he’s doing and he’ll deliver.

Bill Haas … In the world in which we’re all chasing an edge, here’s one for ya: He’s cashed in each of the most recent five editions of the Farmers Insurance Open. That’s tied for third-longest in consecutive editions behind a couple of guys you might recognize – Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama – both of whom have reached six straight. No, Haas didn’t crack the top 35 in any, and his lowest final round (on the South as always, remember) is but a 73, yet facts are facts. He’s on conditional status this season in part because of how his moxie has slowed the sunset in tournaments like this one.

Eric Cole … At 34 years of age and only now a rookie on the PGA TOUR, he has all kinds of hustle in him. No doubt that’s due to his maturity but also as a survivor of too many mini-tour experiences to count. As a result, he figured to be a quick study with the nerves at this level, and that’s exactly what’s happened. He reversed an 0-for-4 to start the season into a 5-for-5 and a spot at 119th in the FedExCup upon arrival for his tournament debut. He also promised to roll in putts, and he has, but he’s also a lofty T24 in par-5 scoring.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM .