JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Father, D.A., is a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has six Champions Tour victories. Lists his dad as his hero.
- Roomed with Troy Matteson at Georgia Tech.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts, which included four top 25s. Finished 87th on the money list.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: A T23 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August rounded out his top-25 performances.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Had his second-best outing, a T14 at the Air Capital Classic, after opening with a round of 65.
-
Greater Dallas Open: His lone top 10 came at the Greater Dallas Open in June, when he posted four under-par rounds for the second time of the season. Birdied three of his final five holes Sunday to climb to T8.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Recorded a T20 in early May at the challenging Victoria National GC layout, home to the United Leasing Championship.
2014 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Had three top-10s and four top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 32nd on the money list. Missed the cut in the last three Finals' tournaments. Finished 62nd in the priority ranking, 12 spots behind the 50th and final card issued.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Got off to strong start in the first of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events. Carded 70-71-71 and was T40 after 54 holes of the Hotel Fitness Championship. Bogeyed his first hole on Sunday, then proceeded to card his third 64 of the year, which resulted in a T9, his third top-10 of the year.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Later in Indiana, was four strokes back entering the final round of the United Leasing Championship. Was tied for the lead with two holes to play only to bogey Nos. 17 and 18 to fall to a T4 finish.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Equaled his best finish on Tour (T2 at the 2012 Mylan Classic) in June when he posted a runner-up at the Air Capital Classic. Fired rounds of 68-65-66-64 (17-under), birdieing his last two holes to finish one behind champion Sebastian Capellen.
2013 Season
Made the cut in two of nine Korn Ferry Tour starts. Will play the 2014 season on a Major Medical Extension and will have 11 starts.
-
U.S. Open: Shared medalist honors at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Dallas' Lakewood CC in early June. Tied with Edward Loar and Jordan Spieth at 8-under 134. Shot rounds of 70-64 to earn his first invitation to a major championship. Tied for 62nd in the Open.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Best week was a T21 to open the season at the Panama Claro Championship.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 18 starts and had seven top-25 finishes to end the season No. 44 on the money list. Had a solid middle of the year, with eight consecutive cuts made, including five consecutive top-15 finishes. Ended the year No. 6 in Putts Per Round and 10th in Putting Average.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Ended his run with a T13 at the Albertsons Boise Open and moved up to No. 34 on the money list, his highest position of the year.
-
Mylan Classic: Backed that up with another solid week outside Pittsburgh, at the Mylan Classic, finishing T2, four shots behind winner Robert Streb. Moved up another 31 places, to No. 39 on the money list, with seven events left on the schedule.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Was T10 in Knoxville at the News Sentinel Open.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Earned his first top-10 of the year at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Opened the final round with a double bogey but rebounded with five consecutive birdies to close out the front nine and retake the lead at 17-under par. Stumbled on the back nine, with four bogeys in a five-hole stretch, but a birdie on the 72nd hole moved him into a T4, three shots behind winner Shawn Stefani. Became the first player of the year to have fewer than 100 putts (99) in a tournament. Earned enough money to move up 40 spots on the money list, to No. 76. Had only nine official putts during his 6-under 29 to close out the first day, a 6-under 65.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts with three top-25 finishes. Was two for five in cuts made on the PGA TOUR.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Earned his only top-10 of the year with a T7 at the Cox Classic, where he opened with an 8-under 63.
2010 Season
Made the cut in four of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Played in three events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his only made cut resulting in a T38 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: A best finish being a T11 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in his first TOUR event of the season.
2009 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by one top-10 finish in April. Missed only cut in lone Korn Ferry Tour start. A rookie on the PGA TOUR after placing 24th on the 2008 Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $228,155. Missed only cut in lone Nationwide Tour start.
-
Verizon Heritage: Recorded the first top-10 finish of his career at the Verizon Heritage, where weekend rounds of 69-68 led to a T8.
2008 Season
Final-round 74 and T42 finish at Web.com Tour Championship was good enough to secure 24th position on money list.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Finished T6 at Chattanooga Classic, assisted by a first-round, 9-under 63. His $16,188 check moved him past $210,000 for the year.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Added another T8 performance at the Oregon Classic in September.
-
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Added his fifth top-10 of the year with a T8 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Shared the 54-hole lead with three others at the Melwood Prince George's County Open the following week. Final-round 73 resulted in his third consecutive top-10 finish, a T9.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Finished third at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he played in the final group for the second consecutive week. Final-round 71 left him four shots behind winner David Mathis.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T5 at the Fort Smith Classic, where he held the 54-hole lead. Final-round 75 dropped him four shots behind winner Colt Knost.
2007 Season
Finished the season No. 85 on the money list, with $70,497. Made the cut in nine of 25 starts, with three top-10 finishes.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Had a season-best T5 at the inaugural Melwood Prince George's County Open.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 28 starts on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 69 on the money list, with $84,560.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 24 starts on Tour, with five top-10s. Ended the year No. 42 on the money list, with $123,825.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Best finish was a fourth at The Rex Hospital Open.
2004 Season
Played primarily on the Canadian Tour. Made 7 of 11 cuts.
-
Buick Championship: Enjoyed a top PGA TOUR finish of T58 at the Buick Championship.
2003 Season
Made the cut in seven of 19 starts on Tour in 2003, finishing No. 149 on the money list.