Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Top 50 in career earnings (thru 2020-21)

: Top 50 in career earnings (thru 2020-21) PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (2nd), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (6), All-Time Money List (8th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1996

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2002 Sony Open in Hawaii, Advil Western Open

Sony Open in Hawaii, Advil Western Open 2009 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)

2017 Boeing Classic, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Boeing Classic, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 2019 American Family Insurance Championship, The Ally Challenge, SAS Championship

American Family Insurance Championship, The Ally Challenge, SAS Championship 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, American Family Insurance Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1995 NIKE Alabama Classic, NIKE Buffalo Open

Additional Victories (3)

1992 Wisconsin State Open

Wisconsin State Open 2006 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Rod Pampling]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Rod Pampling] 2009 Shark Shootout [with Steve Stricker]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1996 Lost to Loren Roberts, Greater Milwaukee Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)

2019 Defeated Steve Stricker, Retief Goosen, American Family Insurance Championship

Defeated Steve Stricker, Retief Goosen, American Family Insurance Championship 2020 Lost to Jim Furyk, PURE Insurance Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

1995 Defeated Buddy Gardner, NIKE Alabama Classic

National Teams

2003 Presidents Cup

Personal

Wife's brother, Jim Schuman, played on the Korn Ferry Tour from 1990-93.

University of Hartford golf teammates included current PGA TOUR Champions member Tim Petrovic and former TOUR member Patrick Sheehan.

Visited troops in the Persian Gulf for Thanksgiving 2006 on a USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tour with TOUR members Corey Pavin, Donnie Hammond, Frank Lickliter II and Howard Twitty.

Instrumental in starting the PGA TOUR Flood Relief effort, along with Zach Johnson, to support flooded communities in the Midwest in the summer of 2008. Also donated funds, toured parts of the devastated area and encouraged public support.

Special Interests

Son's sports teams, hockey, all sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

PURE Insurance Championship: Closed with a 7-under 65 before losing on the first playoff hole to Jim Furyk at the PURE Insurance Championship. It was his seventh runner-up finish and first playoff loss (1-1 record) on PGA TOUR Champions.

Closed with a 7-under 65 before losing on the first playoff hole to Jim Furyk at the PURE Insurance Championship. It was his seventh runner-up finish and first playoff loss (1-1 record) on PGA TOUR Champions. Sanford International: Carded rounds of 66-68-66 and finished T6 at the Sanford International, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 66-68-66 and finished T6 at the Sanford International, his second straight top-10 at the event. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when he carded his first ace on PGA TOUR Champions on the 12th hole of the final round. Recorded a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win by two strokes over Scott Parel. First major championship victory in 15 major starts and now owns at least one win in each of his four years on Tour.

Won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when he carded his first ace on PGA TOUR Champions on the 12th hole of the final round. Recorded a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win by two strokes over Scott Parel. First major championship victory in 15 major starts and now owns at least one win in each of his four years on Tour. The Ally Challenge: Carded rounds of 69-68-69 and finished T7 in his title defense at The Ally Challenge.

2019 Season

Posted three wins and 14 top-10s en route to a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup and on the money list ($2,382,675). Kelly and Scott McCarron were the only two players that could win the Charles Schwab Cup without a tournament victory at the season finale. Led the Tour in Greens in Regulation (73.53%) and had the third-best scoring average (69.31).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Started the Charles Schwab Cup Championship No. 2 in the standings and was guaranteed to win the Cup if he won the tournament. Was T25 after a second-round 74, but rebounded with weekend rounds of 64-66 to finish T10. With Scott McCarron finishing T27, Kelly would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he finished two shots better.

Started the Charles Schwab Cup Championship No. 2 in the standings and was guaranteed to win the Cup if he won the tournament. Was T25 after a second-round 74, but rebounded with weekend rounds of 64-66 to finish T10. With Scott McCarron finishing T27, Kelly would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he finished two shots better. Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 72-70-66 to finish T10 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and enter the final event No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Carded rounds of 72-70-66 to finish T10 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and enter the final event No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. SAS Championship: Shot a front-nine 29 en route to a 7-under 65 on Sunday and a one-stroke victory over David McKenzie at the SAS Championship. He became the second player to win three times in 2019, and he entered the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs No. 2 in the standings.

Shot a front-nine 29 en route to a 7-under 65 on Sunday and a one-stroke victory over David McKenzie at the SAS Championship. He became the second player to win three times in 2019, and he entered the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs No. 2 in the standings. Sanford International: Carded rounds of 70-67-68 and finished T7 at the Sanford International.

Carded rounds of 70-67-68 and finished T7 at the Sanford International. The Ally Challenge: Converted his 36-hole lead into a two-stroke victory at The Ally Challenge, his second win of the season and fifth of his career. Played his last 45 holes without a bogey and was 9-under on the par 4s, best in the field.

Converted his 36-hole lead into a two-stroke victory at The Ally Challenge, his second win of the season and fifth of his career. Played his last 45 holes without a bogey and was 9-under on the par 4s, best in the field. Boeing Classic: Posted consecutive rounds in the 60s for just the season with rounds of 67-68-69 at the Boeing Classic. Finished tied for third for his ninth finish in the top 10.

Posted consecutive rounds in the 60s for just the season with rounds of 67-68-69 at the Boeing Classic. Finished tied for third for his ninth finish in the top 10. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished runner-up and recorded a 13-under 267 at the U.S. Senior Open marking his lowest 72-hole total in 13 major championship appearances. Has top-15 finishes in each of his last eight majors, including five top-five finishes.

Finished runner-up and recorded a 13-under 267 at the U.S. Senior Open marking his lowest 72-hole total in 13 major championship appearances. Has top-15 finishes in each of his last eight majors, including five top-five finishes. American Family Insurance Championship: Won his hometown event with a birdie on the third extra hole, defeating Retief Goosen and fellow Madison-resident Steve Stricker at the American Family Insurance Championship. Started Sunday T5 and two shots behind the 36-hole leader and earned a spot in the three-man playoff at 15-under after a final-round 66. It was his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions and first in 33 starts.

Won his hometown event with a birdie on the third extra hole, defeating Retief Goosen and fellow Madison-resident Steve Stricker at the American Family Insurance Championship. Started Sunday T5 and two shots behind the 36-hole leader and earned a spot in the three-man playoff at 15-under after a final-round 66. It was his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions and first in 33 starts. Mastercard Japan Championship: After a first-round 73, closed with scores of 67-69 to finish T7 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts.

After a first-round 73, closed with scores of 67-69 to finish T7 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts. Principal Charity Classic: Finished third, one shot out of a playoff, at the Principal Charity Classic. Trailing Sutherland and Parel by two with one hole to play, Kelly hit his 65-yard approach on the 18th hole to one foot. The tap-in birdie capped off a final-round 66 and a 16-under total.

Finished third, one shot out of a playoff, at the Principal Charity Classic. Trailing Sutherland and Parel by two with one hole to play, Kelly hit his 65-yard approach on the 18th hole to one foot. The tap-in birdie capped off a final-round 66 and a 16-under total. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Carded rounds of 70-70-72-69 and finished fifth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his third straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 70-70-72-69 and finished fifth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his third straight top-10 at the event. Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 69-68-71 and finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 69-68-71 and finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his second straight top-10 at the event. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Closed with a 5-under 67 to finish in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Closed with a 5-under 67 to finish in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T3 in his title defense at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Marked his 11th top-three finish in 45 career starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Posted 11 top-10 finishes including a victory at in his first appearance of the year at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Led the Charles Schwab Cup nine weeks, the most of any player in 2018. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at No. 6 in the standings and finished sixth in the final standings.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Entered the season finale No. 5 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament 12th and was sixth in the final standings.

Entered the season finale No. 5 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament 12th and was sixth in the final standings. SAS Championship: He closed with a 4-under 68 at the SAS Championship and finished third at 15-under, his sixth top-three finish of the season.

He closed with a 4-under 68 at the SAS Championship and finished third at 15-under, his sixth top-three finish of the season. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Kelly made eight birdies and one eagle in a final-round 64, tied with Duffy Waldorf (T6/-16) for the day's best round. With his T4 finish at 17-under, Kelly has top-10s in each of the first four senior majors this season.

Kelly made eight birdies and one eagle in a final-round 64, tied with Duffy Waldorf (T6/-16) for the day's best round. With his T4 finish at 17-under, Kelly has top-10s in each of the first four senior majors this season. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Led the U.S. Senior Open after each of the first three rounds, but finished one stroke behind winner David Toms after recording three bogeys and 10 pars in his final 13 holes on Sunday. Rounds of 66-69-71-72–278 (2-under) made for his best finish in a Champions Tour major.

Led the U.S. Senior Open after each of the first three rounds, but finished one stroke behind winner David Toms after recording three bogeys and 10 pars in his final 13 holes on Sunday. Rounds of 66-69-71-72–278 (2-under) made for his best finish in a Champions Tour major. American Family Insurance Championship: Kelly finished runner-up in his hometown event, the American Family Insurance Championship. He was part of a four-way tie for the lead on the back nine Sunday, but he parred Nos. 17 and 18 coming in and fell one shot shy of Scott McCarron's winning total of 15-under.

Kelly finished runner-up in his hometown event, the American Family Insurance Championship. He was part of a four-way tie for the lead on the back nine Sunday, but he parred Nos. 17 and 18 coming in and fell one shot shy of Scott McCarron's winning total of 15-under. Principal Charity Classic: Kelly finished T6 at 10-under par at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts.

Kelly finished T6 at 10-under par at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: In the final round, Kelly went eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie on Nos. 9-12 en route to a final-round 65 and T3 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his sixth top-10 of the season and his third top-10 in six majors starts.

In the final round, Kelly went eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie on Nos. 9-12 en route to a final-round 65 and T3 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his sixth top-10 of the season and his third top-10 in six majors starts. Regions Tradition: Finished T8 at the Regions Tradition to notch his fifth top-10 of the season. Tallied a 14-under-par 274 for his second top-10 in five major championship appearances on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T8 at the Regions Tradition to notch his fifth top-10 of the season. Tallied a 14-under-par 274 for his second top-10 in five major championship appearances on PGA TOUR Champions. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teaming up for the 11th time since 2008, Kelly and Steve Stricker finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Teaming up for the 11th time since 2008, Kelly and Steve Stricker finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Worked his way into contention after carding the best score of the second round, a 7-under 65 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He carded 3-over in the final round to land T8 for his second highest finish of the year and third top-10 over six tournaments.

Worked his way into contention after carding the best score of the second round, a 7-under 65 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He carded 3-over in the final round to land T8 for his second highest finish of the year and third top-10 over six tournaments. Cologuard Classic: Kelly carded a final-round, 8-under 65 to improve 21 spots and finish T2 at the Cologuard Classic. With the finish, he reclaimed the top spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Kelly carded a final-round, 8-under 65 to improve 21 spots and finish T2 at the Cologuard Classic. With the finish, he reclaimed the top spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Four days after being named 2017 Rookie of the Year on PGA TOUR Champions, earned his third win in six starts with a one-shot victory over Colin Montgomerie at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Was one shot back of Montgomerie in the final round on the par-4 18th, but converted an 18-foot birdie putt to post 18-under 198 for the win after the World Golf Hall of Fame member failed to get up and down for par. With the victory, moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career.

2017 Season

Selected as PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year. Had an impressive showing in his first season on Tour, winning twice, posting 10 top-10 finishes in 20 starts and setting a new record with 16 consecutive rounds in the 60s, breaking Hale Irwin's 18-year mark. Was among the leaders in several statistical categories, including driving accuracy (T5), putting average (6th), greens in regulation (8th) and scoring average (5th). Was sixth on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Was T8 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the second Charles Schwab Cup playoff event.

Was T8 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the second Charles Schwab Cup playoff event. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Withdrew after four holes in the second round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a back issue.

Withdrew after four holes in the second round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a back issue. SAS Championship: Finished sixth at the SAS Championship in his next start and increased his record for consecutive rounds in the 60s to 16 before a final-round 70 ended the streak.

Finished sixth at the SAS Championship in his next start and increased his record for consecutive rounds in the 60s to 16 before a final-round 70 ended the streak. PURE Insurance Championship: Made a run for a third title in his last four starts but could not hold off a late charge by Bernhard Langer at the PURE INSURANCE Championship, finishing second, three shy of Langer. However, a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday gave him 14th consecutive rounds in the 60s, breaking Hale Irwin's PGA TOUR Champions' record of 13 set in 1999.

Made a run for a third title in his last four starts but could not hold off a late charge by Bernhard Langer at the PURE INSURANCE Championship, finishing second, three shy of Langer. However, a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday gave him 14th consecutive rounds in the 60s, breaking Hale Irwin's PGA TOUR Champions' record of 13 set in 1999. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Steady play down the stretch in the final round proved beneficial as he won his second title in a month with a one-stroke victory over Lee Janzen at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Battled Janzen and David McKenzie on the back nine, and after each faltered over the final four holes, he made a key birdie at No. 15 and closed with three straight pars for the win.

Steady play down the stretch in the final round proved beneficial as he won his second title in a month with a one-stroke victory over Lee Janzen at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Battled Janzen and David McKenzie on the back nine, and after each faltered over the final four holes, he made a key birdie at No. 15 and closed with three straight pars for the win. Shaw Charity Classic: Was T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s.

Was T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s. Boeing Classic: Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in late August when he held off Jerry Smith for a one-stroke victory at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. His 54-hole score of 19-under-par 197 was a new tournament mark and he became the first player in the 13-year history to lead the first round and go on to win the event. In addition, he became the fourth first-time winner of this event. Closed with a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 which included birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 which proved decisive. Led all players in the event with 21 birdies.

Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in late August when he held off Jerry Smith for a one-stroke victory at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. His 54-hole score of 19-under-par 197 was a new tournament mark and he became the first player in the 13-year history to lead the first round and go on to win the event. In addition, he became the fourth first-time winner of this event. Closed with a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 which included birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 which proved decisive. Led all players in the event with 21 birdies. Principal Charity Classic: Was T10 in his next start at the Principal Charity Classic.

Was T10 in his next start at the Principal Charity Classic. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Finished T8 in his first start in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in late May.

Finished T8 in his first start in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in late May. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Later teamed with Stricker to finish T14 at the PGA TOUR's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Later teamed with Stricker to finish T14 at the PGA TOUR's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Steve Stricker to finish T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April.

Teamed with Steve Stricker to finish T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April. Chubb Classic: Had an impressive showing in his first start on PGA TOUR Champions, finishing T3 at the Chubb Classic where he closed with a 6-under-par 66 at TwinEagles GC.

2016 Season

Advanced to FedExCup Playoffs for 10th consecutive season, one of 16 players to qualify for all 10 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs since its inception in 2007. Made 15 cuts in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship before ending his season with a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, at No. 72 in the standings, just two positions outside the 70 players who advanced to the BMW Championship. Finished the FedExCup at No. 72 in the standings, marking the fourth consecutive season he finished inside the top 100.

Travelers Championship: In his 603rd career start on TOUR, finished runner-up at the Travelers Championship, located near his alma mater, the University of Hartford. Opened and closed with 6-under 64s to finish second, one shot behind Russell Knox. Held a share of the first-round lead. Marked his 20th start at the Travelers Championship and his third top-10.

In his 603rd career start on TOUR, finished runner-up at the Travelers Championship, located near his alma mater, the University of Hartford. Opened and closed with 6-under 64s to finish second, one shot behind Russell Knox. Held a share of the first-round lead. Marked his 20th start at the Travelers Championship and his third top-10. FedEx St. Jude Classic: The FedEx St. Jude Classic in June marked his 600th career start on the PGA TOUR. A cake for he and David Toms, who had made his 600th start at the Shell Houston Open in April, was presented in player dining Wednesday of the pro-am in Memphis to celebrate the achievements.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic in June marked his 600th career start on the PGA TOUR. A cake for he and David Toms, who had made his 600th start at the Shell Houston Open in April, was presented in player dining Wednesday of the pro-am in Memphis to celebrate the achievements. THE PLAYERS Championship: At age 49, posted three sub-par scores in his 21st start at THE PLAYERS Championship to finish T19.

At age 49, posted three sub-par scores in his 21st start at THE PLAYERS Championship to finish T19. CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Opened with an 8-under 64 at the CareerBuilder Challenge to claim a share of the 18-hole lead with three others, including eventual champion Jason Dufner. Ensuing rounds of 70-69-73 resulted in a T42 finish.

Opened with an 8-under 64 at the CareerBuilder Challenge to claim a share of the 18-hole lead with three others, including eventual champion Jason Dufner. Ensuing rounds of 70-69-73 resulted in a T42 finish. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his 19th start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 2002 champion posted his ninth top-10 finish at the event, finishing T9 and seven strokes behind playoff winner Fabian Gomez. It marked his third consecutive top-10 finish at Waialae (3-2014, T6-2015, T9-2016) and the 90th top 10 of his career. In 15 final rounds at the Sony Open, has now posted a final-round score in the 60s 11 consecutive times.

Making his 19th start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 2002 champion posted his ninth top-10 finish at the event, finishing T9 and seven strokes behind playoff winner Fabian Gomez. It marked his third consecutive top-10 finish at Waialae (3-2014, T6-2015, T9-2016) and the 90th top 10 of his career. In 15 final rounds at the Sony Open, has now posted a final-round score in the 60s 11 consecutive times. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Finished second with teammate Steve Stricker at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December.

2015 Season

PGA TOUR veteran extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs appearances to a perfect nine for nine, thanks to three top-10 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship. A top-10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship extended his season through the BMW Championship, the third of the Playoffs' four events. Ended his season outside Chicago at No. 68 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Had three bogeys during a five-hole stretch entering the 72nd hole of the Deutsche Bank Championship, before he made birdie on the final hole to move inside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the BMW Championship with his T9. His birdie on the last hole knocked Alex Cejka out of the top 70.

Had three bogeys during a five-hole stretch entering the 72nd hole of the Deutsche Bank Championship, before he made birdie on the final hole to move inside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the BMW Championship with his T9. His birdie on the last hole knocked Alex Cejka out of the top 70. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: With the exception of a second-round, even-par 70, posted three rounds of 3-under 67 to finish T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Made his 16th start at Colonial, marking just second top-10 (T7 in 2007).

With the exception of a second-round, even-par 70, posted three rounds of 3-under 67 to finish T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Made his 16th start at Colonial, marking just second top-10 (T7 in 2007). Sony Open in Hawaii: Closed the Sony Open in Hawaii with a bogey-free, 4-under 66, good for a T6. Top-10 in Honolulu came one year after finishing third at Waialae CC in 2014. Coupled with his fifth-place finish at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in his last start, scored first back-to-back, top-10 finishes since the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee (third) and the RBC Canadian Open (T5).

Closed the Sony Open in Hawaii with a bogey-free, 4-under 66, good for a T6. Top-10 in Honolulu came one year after finishing third at Waialae CC in 2014. Coupled with his fifth-place finish at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in his last start, scored first back-to-back, top-10 finishes since the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee (third) and the RBC Canadian Open (T5). OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished fifth at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, just three shots off the winning score. Fired rounds of 69-66-67-68. Recorded his second top-10 in seven starts at the Mexico event (T6 in 2009).

2014 Season

Made 17 of 23 cuts, with four top-10s including two third-place finishes. Has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for all eight years of their existence. Finished 62nd in the final FedExCup standings, his best effort since the 2011 season.

Valero Texas Open: In his ninth start at the Valero Texas Open, was one of four players to post all four rounds at par or better on the TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. As a result, claimed a T6 with three others. Area favorite came on strong on the weekend at the John Deere Classic, posting rounds of 6-under 65 in the third round and a final-round 66. Four rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run earned him a T3 with Jhonattan Vegas. The performance was his best in nine starts, slightly better than 2013's T4. Last 13 rounds in the event have been in the 60s.

In his ninth start at the Valero Texas Open, was one of four players to post all four rounds at par or better on the TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. As a result, claimed a T6 with three others. Area favorite came on strong on the weekend at the John Deere Classic, posting rounds of 6-under 65 in the third round and a final-round 66. Four rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run earned him a T3 with Jhonattan Vegas. The performance was his best in nine starts, slightly better than 2013's T4. Last 13 rounds in the event have been in the 60s. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 69-67-67-70.

Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 69-67-67-70. Sony Open in Hawaii: Carded a final-round 65 to finish solo third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was his best PGA TOUR performance since a third-place finish at the 2011 Honda Classic and his best effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii since he was third in 2008. Victory in 2002 at the Sony Open in Hawaii was one of seven top-10 finishes at the event.

2013 Season

Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, thanks to five top-25 finishes in 15 made cuts. Among them were two top-5 finishes.

BMW Championship: Came into the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 87th in FedExCup standings, needing to come away from the week 70th or better to move on to the BMW Championship. A T53 finish at TPC Boston moved him up only two spots, to No. 85, eliminating him from the Playoffs.

Came into the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 87th in FedExCup standings, needing to come away from the week 70th or better to move on to the BMW Championship. A T53 finish at TPC Boston moved him up only two spots, to No. 85, eliminating him from the Playoffs. John Deere Classic: In July, posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to claim a share of fourth place with Martin Flores and Daniel Summerhays. Made five birdies and an eagle in the second round en route to a 7-under 64 at TPC Deere Run.

In July, posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to claim a share of fourth place with Martin Flores and Daniel Summerhays. Made five birdies and an eagle in the second round en route to a 7-under 64 at TPC Deere Run. RBC Heritage: Highlighted by a 5-under 66 in the third round, went on to finish in solo fifth at the RBC Heritage for his best finish on TOUR since a T4 at the 2011 Wyndham Championship.

2012 Season

Made 21 PGA TOUR Season starts.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the season on a high note, with a T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Closed with a 6-under 66 Sunday to claim the top-10 in his 15th start in the event. The 66 at Disney capped off a stretch of 26 scores in the 60s in his last 38 rounds, beginning with an opening-round 66 at the Travelers Championship in June.

Ended the season on a high note, with a T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Closed with a 6-under 66 Sunday to claim the top-10 in his 15th start in the event. The 66 at Disney capped off a stretch of 26 scores in the 60s in his last 38 rounds, beginning with an opening-round 66 at the Travelers Championship in June. True South Classic: Finished T13 in Mississippi, at the True South Classic.

Finished T13 in Mississippi, at the True South Classic. The Greenbrier Classic: Top showing was a T12 at The Greenbrier Classic.

2011 Season

At No. 61, finished inside the top 125 on the money list for the 15th time in 16 seasons on the PGA TOUR (1997, finished No. 103). Closed the season with eight consecutive made cuts.

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Also finished T10 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic, with four rounds in the 60s.

Also finished T10 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic, with four rounds in the 60s. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for his fourth top-10 finish of the season (and second in three weeks). A final-round 72 snapped a streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Finished T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for his fourth top-10 finish of the season (and second in three weeks). A final-round 72 snapped a streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s. Wyndham Championship: Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship for his fifth top 10 in 14 starts in Greensboro.

Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship for his fifth top 10 in 14 starts in Greensboro. The Honda Classic: Finished solo third at The Honda Classic, his best performance in 11 starts at the event. Opened with a 1-over 71 but followed with 67-68-68 to finish just two shots behind winner Rory Sabbatini.

Finished solo third at The Honda Classic, his best performance in 11 starts at the event. Opened with a 1-over 71 but followed with 67-68-68 to finish just two shots behind winner Rory Sabbatini. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted all four rounds in the 60s to open the season with a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, an event he won in 2002.

2010 Season

Recorded one top-10 in 29 starts, but overall consistent season saw him exceed $1 million in earnings for the 10th consecutive season.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Recorded only top-10 of the season at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Posted a final-round 64 to jump from T32 to T3.

Recorded only top-10 of the season at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Posted a final-round 64 to jump from T32 to T3. Verizon Heritage: Aced the par-3 fourth hole in the first round of the Verizon Heritage with a 4-iron from 192 yards. It was his third career hole-in-one, with two of them at Harbour Town GL's fourth hole (2007, third round).

2009 Season

Won for the first time in seven years with a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and reached the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in five years. Finished 22nd in the FedExCup.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T10 at the TOUR Championship, his third top-10 finish in four starts at the event.

Finished T10 at the TOUR Championship, his third top-10 finish in four starts at the event. RBC Canadian Open: In a Monday finish at the RBC Canadian Open due to bad weather, managed a T5, largely due to a first-round, 7-under 65. The T5 finish matched his previous-best RBC Canadian Open effort from 2005.

In a Monday finish at the RBC Canadian Open due to bad weather, managed a T5, largely due to a first-round, 7-under 65. The T5 finish matched his previous-best RBC Canadian Open effort from 2005. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Playing in home state of Wisconsin, rallied with rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to finish third at the U.S. Bank Championship, one shot out of Bo Van Pelt-John Mallinger playoff won by Van Pelt. Early in the 2009 season, despite potential opportunity to play The Open Championship, vowed to support Milwaukee event, and finished in the top-3 for the second consecutive Milwaukee start (second, 2006).

Playing in home state of Wisconsin, rallied with rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to finish third at the U.S. Bank Championship, one shot out of Bo Van Pelt-John Mallinger playoff won by Van Pelt. Early in the 2009 season, despite potential opportunity to play The Open Championship, vowed to support Milwaukee event, and finished in the top-3 for the second consecutive Milwaukee start (second, 2006). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Rallied during the final round to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his third career PGA TOUR title. Beginning the final round with a three-stroke lead, offset bogeys on No. 8 and No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 5, 11 and 14 for a 1-under 71 in the final round. Finished at 14-under-par 274, one stroke ahead of Charles Howell III, Charlie Wi and Rory Sabbatini. It was his first TOUR title since he won twice in 2002–exactly 200 starts prior to his win.

Rallied during the final round to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his third career PGA TOUR title. Beginning the final round with a three-stroke lead, offset bogeys on No. 8 and No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 5, 11 and 14 for a 1-under 71 in the final round. Finished at 14-under-par 274, one stroke ahead of Charles Howell III, Charlie Wi and Rory Sabbatini. It was his first TOUR title since he won twice in 2002–exactly 200 starts prior to his win. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Second top-10 was a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open.

Second top-10 was a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: First top-10 was a T9 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, aided by rounds of 66-68 on the weekend.

2008 Season

Notched a pair of runner-up finishes to secure a ninth consecutive season in the top 60 on the money list.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Collected his second runner-up finish of the season with at T2 at the Memorial Tournament, two behind winner Kenny Perry. Has posted two top-10s in 12 starts at the Muirfield Village GC.

Collected his second runner-up finish of the season with at T2 at the Memorial Tournament, two behind winner Kenny Perry. Has posted two top-10s in 12 starts at the Muirfield Village GC. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Recorded his second top-five finish of the season with a T2 at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open, where he fell one stroke shy of winner Greg Kraft. Final-round 70 featured two birdies and 16 pars.

Recorded his second top-five finish of the season with a T2 at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open, where he fell one stroke shy of winner Greg Kraft. Final-round 70 featured two birdies and 16 pars. Sony Open in Hawaii: Began the season in Hawaii with consecutive 67s at the Sony Open in Hawaii to claim solo third.

2007 Season

Competed in the first three events of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup before missing a spot in the TOUR Championship by two spots on the points list (No. 32). Recorded seven top-10 finishes, two of which came at major championships (Masters, U.S. Open).

U.S. Open Championship: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open, five strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. One of just five players to record top-10s in first two majors of the year.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open, five strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. One of just five players to record top-10s in first two majors of the year. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Recorded a fourth consecutive top-10 with a final-round 64 to finish T3 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. His previous best string of consecutive top-10 finishes was three, coming in spring 2003.

Recorded a fourth consecutive top-10 with a final-round 64 to finish T3 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. His previous best string of consecutive top-10 finishes was three, coming in spring 2003. Masters Tournament: At the Masters, posted a T5 finish for his best showing at a major, his fifth made cut in five starts at Augusta.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 40 (No. 39) on the TOUR money list for the fifth time in last six years in a year that included two second-place finishes.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: With four rounds in the 60s, was runner-up to Corey Pavin in home state at the U.S. Bank Championship. Entered final round two strokes behind Pavin, but was unable to make up any ground as Pavin matched his 3-under-par 67.

With four rounds in the 60s, was runner-up to Corey Pavin in home state at the U.S. Bank Championship. Entered final round two strokes behind Pavin, but was unable to make up any ground as Pavin matched his 3-under-par 67. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Recorded his best finish on TOUR since his two wins in 2002 with a runner-up finish at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, one behind Kirk Triplett.

2005 Season

Finished 58th on the money list, lowest showing since finishing 59th in 2000.

Buick Championship: Former University of Hartford golfer returned to area for Buick Championship, finishing T4 with four rounds in the 60s for his best showing of the season, two shots out of Brad Faxon-Tjaart van der Walt playoff.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 30 and made more than $2 million for the third straight season. Did not post a win but matched his career high in top-10s (2003) with eight. Contemplated off-season left-shoulder surgery (AC joint) but decided to try rehab instead.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Best finish came at the season-ending TOUR Championship, where he closed with a 5-under 65 to finish solo third, five strokes behind winner Retief Goosen.

Best finish came at the season-ending TOUR Championship, where he closed with a 5-under 65 to finish solo third, five strokes behind winner Retief Goosen. PGA Championship: Saw streak of 27 straight made cuts come to an end when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

2003 Season

Earned a career-best 10 top-10s.

The Presidents Cup: Earned spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Earned spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Las Vegas Invitational: Tied the TOUR record for consecutive birdies with eight (Nos. 7-14) in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational at TPC Summerlin.

2002 Season

Finished top 10 on the money list for the first time in his career.

Advil Western Open: Second TOUR victory came just 18 events after the first at the Advil Western Open. Four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65, gave him the come-from-behind win. He began the day three strokes back of third-round leader Robert Allenby and finished two strokes ahead of runner-up Davis Love III.

Second TOUR victory came just 18 events after the first at the Advil Western Open. Four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65, gave him the come-from-behind win. He began the day three strokes back of third-round leader Robert Allenby and finished two strokes ahead of runner-up Davis Love III. Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned first career victory in 200th career TOUR start at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Shared first-round lead and held third-round lead outright on way to defeating John Cook by one stroke.

2001 Season

Made more than $1 million in a season for the first time in his career, $1,491,607 (35th). For sixth consecutive year, played in 30-plus events.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Held one-stroke third-round lead in Reno-Tahoe Open but closed with 71 and lost by one stroke to John Cook's final-round 64.

Held one-stroke third-round lead in Reno-Tahoe Open but closed with 71 and lost by one stroke to John Cook's final-round 64. THE PLAYERS Championship: Led THE PLAYERS Championship through the second and third rounds. Closing 73 dropped him to fourth, four strokes behind Tiger Woods.

2000 Season

Finished 59th on the TOUR money list with $784,754. Ranking equaled previous career best when he won $336,748 in 1996.

1999 Season

Made cut in 22 of 34 events.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Finished third at Greater Milwaukee Open after holding 54-hole lead. Final-round 71 dropped to solo third, four strokes behind Carlos Franco.

1996 Season

Madison, Wis., native nearly captured first TOUR title in front of home-state fans. Trailed by three strokes entering final round of Greater Milwaukee Open. Shot closing 64 to catch Loren Roberts and force playoff after each shot tournament-record 265. Roberts birdied first extra hole for victory. Finished rookie season 59th on money list.

1995 Season

Named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. Was leading money-winner with $188,878. Won Alabama Classic and Buffalo Open.

1992 Season

Won the Wisconsin State Open.

Amateur Highlights