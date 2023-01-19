Sam Burns records nine putts in nine holes at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – How does it feel to play nine holes without missing a putt?

Sam Burns got that vibe early at The American Express.

Playing his opening round at PGA West’s Stadium Course, Burns recorded nine consecutive one-putts to begin the day. He turned in 7-under 29, en route to a first-round, 8-under 64, two back of leader Davis Thompson – who began the week at La Quinta CC.

Beginning on No. 1 at the Stadium Course, Burns opened with birdies from 6 and 4 feet. After an 8-foot par on No. 3, he made consecutive birdies from 10 and 2 feet, then a 3-foot par save on No. 6.

The LSU product closed the nine with three consecutive birdies, from 6, 4 and 2 feet respectively.

Remarkably, the total length of putts made on his nine-putt nine? Just 45 feet.

It also marked the lowest nine-hole score of his PGA TOUR career.

“I like the golf course a lot,” Burns said post-round Thursday. “If you drive it well, you can get some wedges in your hand and be able to attack. And the greens are really nice.”

Burns took 15 putts on the back nine for a total of 24 putts; he led the field Thursday in putts per green in regulation, and he ranked No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Putting at the Stadium Course.

Burns will play La Quinta CC on Friday and complete the rotation with PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course on Saturday. The American Express features a three-course rotation with a 54-hole cut; Sunday’s final round will be contested at the Stadium Course.

This marks Burns’ fifth TOUR start of the season, highlighted so far by a T7 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October. After making his Presidents Cup debut for the U.S. Team in September – “single-handedly the most fun I’ve had on the golf course in my career” – he admits there were times during the fall where he was “just kind of mentally not quite in it all the way.”

He’s refreshed into 2023, though, and he was revved to compete in the Coachella Valley. Playing his first nine holes without missing a putt didn’t hurt, either.