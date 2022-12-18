Tiger and Charlie Woods finish T8 at the PNC Championship

Tiger and Charlie Woods carded 18 birdies and two eagles across 36 holes at the PNC Championship, but it wasn't enough for the duo to earn the event's championship belts for the first time.

Team Woods finished 20-under total at Ritz-Carlton GC, good for a T8 finish at the team scramble event. Vijay and Qass Singh won the event at 26-under, marking Team Singh's first victory in the event after a series of runner-ups and third-place showings.

Team Woods has now finished seventh, second and eighth in its first three PNC Championship appearances. Although Tiger and Charlie finished short of their ultimate goal, there were plenty of memorable shots and moments throughout the weekend in central Florida.

Here's a hole-by-hole look at Team Woods' final round at the PNC Championship.