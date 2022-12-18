  • NEWS

    Tiger and Charlie Woods finish T8 at the PNC Championship

    Hole-by-hole updates on Team Woods, with scores of 59-65 in scramble format

  • Tiger and Charlie Woods finished six strokes back of Vijay and Qass Singh at the PNC Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Tiger and Charlie Woods finished six strokes back of Vijay and Qass Singh at the PNC Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)