Putter switch propels Scottie Scheffler to closing 62 at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – After Friday’s even-par effort at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Scottie Scheffler looked to an old friend for the weekend.

And the putter he wielded for his four wins earlier this year made a triumphant return.

Scheffler, who shot a 9-under 62 Sunday to tie the low round of the week at El Camaleon, said this is the time of year when he will usually “experiment with stuff” when it comes to equipment. He was frustrated after leaving a bunch of putts short on Friday, but his Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype made a return for the weekend.

“It never goes too far away,” said Scheffler with a smile of his trusty flatstick. “It's probably something I'll continue to fiddle around with, but I went back to something I'm really comfortable with and I putted well the last two days.”