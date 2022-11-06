-
Putter switch propels Scottie Scheffler to closing 62 at Mayakoba
November 06, 2022
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler drains closing birdie at World Wide Technology
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – After Friday’s even-par effort at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Scottie Scheffler looked to an old friend for the weekend.
And the putter he wielded for his four wins earlier this year made a triumphant return.
Scheffler, who shot a 9-under 62 Sunday to tie the low round of the week at El Camaleon, said this is the time of year when he will usually “experiment with stuff” when it comes to equipment. He was frustrated after leaving a bunch of putts short on Friday, but his Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype made a return for the weekend.
“It never goes too far away,” said Scheffler with a smile of his trusty flatstick. “It's probably something I'll continue to fiddle around with, but I went back to something I'm really comfortable with and I putted well the last two days.”
A strong Sunday finish for Scottie Scheffler 💪— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 6, 2022
He matches the low round of the week and moves to solo 2nd @WWTatMayakoba. pic.twitter.com/TaWKbWEuwn
Scheffler needed only 25 putts on Sunday. He hit 16 of 18 greens and had a tidy of a closing round as you could ask for – including a hole-out eagle on the par-4 third.
“It looked like it landed close, but we couldn't really see, couldn't really hear anything, nobody was clapping or anything,” said Scheffler. “So when I got up there, I was like, ‘Oh man, it must have spun off the green.’ Then I checked the cup and it was in.”
Scheffler, who had a chance to return to world No. 1 with a win or solo second in Mexico, said that particular accomplishment didn’t measure for him this week.
That’s not to say, however, it’s not something he’d like to get back.
“Rankings are great; it was definitely fun being No. 1 in the world,” said Scheffler. “It's definitely something I hope to get back to, but it's not something that's going to occupy a lot of my thoughts.”
Scheffler will tee it up at next week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open for his final event of the 2022 calendar year.
And his old putter will most definitely be in tow.
