How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Port Royal Golf Course | Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Port Royal GC for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship where a mix of up-and-coming stars and veterans will battle a tough layout and tough conditions to hoist the trophy. The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Tyler Duncan, Seamus Power, Nick Taylor
Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski
FRIDAY
Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald
Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo
