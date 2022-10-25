How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR heads to Port Royal GC for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship where a mix of up-and-coming stars and veterans will battle a tough layout and tough conditions to hoist the trophy. The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

Leaderboard

Tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )