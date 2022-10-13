Could we see Tiger Woods tee it up again in 2022?

Woods’ former college teammate, Notah Begay, recently told SiriusXM that he’s “fairly certain” Woods will tee it up again with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in December. Team Woods finished second to John Daly and his son, John Daly II, last year after making 11 consecutive birdies in the Sunday scramble format. Charlie recently impressed with a 68 of his own in a junior event , as well.

Begay also said Tiger “might surprise everybody” and play in a fall event. The field for his Hero World Challenge was recently announced and three spots for tournament exemptions remain open.

The Hero World Challenge is scheduled for Dec. 1-4 in The Bahamas, with the PNC Championship two weeks later. The PNC allows players to compete in carts and Begay said last week from his PGA TOUR Champions debut that “we may see a late-minute introduction of a cart rule” at the Hero, which Woods hosts. Riding in a cart would greatly lessen the impact on his surgically-repaired right leg, which remains the greatest hindrance to Woods’ ability to play competitive golf.

“I know that if you just look at the metrics that are related to his golf swing in terms of clubhead speed, ball speed, his ability to execute golf shots, it’s still all there,” Begay said. “Now, walking 72 holes in a competitive environment, that’s the big question mark. But if he finds a way, and if anybody will, it will be him, to be able to deal with the 72-hole walk, the golf’s not the question to me, the heart’s not the question, it’s just a matter of physically can he endure that much stress on the leg.”

Woods has not competed since his emotional appearance at The Open in July, where he potentially competed at St. Andrews for the final time. Woods missed the cut with rounds of 78-75, but the scores were overshadowed by the emotional ovation as he walked down the Old Course’s 18th fairway.