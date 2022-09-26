Charlie Woods shoots career-low 68 with dad Tiger as caddie

With the eyes of the golf world focused on the Presidents Cup this past weekend, the potential future of the game was hard at work.

Charlie Woods posted a career low round of 68 on Sunday at a qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. His father Tiger Woods carried his clubs.

After a 1-over 37 on the front nine, Charlie came in with two birdies and an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to card a 68. His second shot on that 14th hole nearly found the cup for an albatross but lipped out leaving a tap-in eagle.

While most 13-year-old golf hopefuls are lucky to have a devoted coach or parent cheering from the cart path, Charlie navigated his round with the help and guidance of an 82-time PGA TOUR winner on the bag.



“Well, Dad told me to stay patient,” Charlie said. “Just play steady golf. Just stay patient, play, focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead. Stay in the game.”