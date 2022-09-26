  • NEWS

    Charlie Woods shoots career-low 68 with dad Tiger as caddie

  • Usual teammates at the PNC Championship, father Tiger caddied for son Charlie as he carded his career-low round of 68 this past weekend. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Usual teammates at the PNC Championship, father Tiger caddied for son Charlie as he carded his career-low round of 68 this past weekend. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)