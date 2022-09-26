-
Charlie Woods shoots career-low 68 with dad Tiger as caddie
September 26, 2022
By Jimmy Reinman , PGATOUR.COM
- Usual teammates at the PNC Championship, father Tiger caddied for son Charlie as he carded his career-low round of 68 this past weekend. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
With the eyes of the golf world focused on the Presidents Cup this past weekend, the potential future of the game was hard at work.
Charlie Woods posted a career low round of 68 on Sunday at a qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. His father Tiger Woods carried his clubs.
After a 1-over 37 on the front nine, Charlie came in with two birdies and an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to card a 68. His second shot on that 14th hole nearly found the cup for an albatross but lipped out leaving a tap-in eagle.
While most 13-year-old golf hopefuls are lucky to have a devoted coach or parent cheering from the cart path, Charlie navigated his round with the help and guidance of an 82-time PGA TOUR winner on the bag.
“Well, Dad told me to stay patient,” Charlie said. “Just play steady golf. Just stay patient, play, focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead. Stay in the game.”
Charlie Woods discusses his low round of the day and career low round of 68(-4) with his Dad on the bag at the NB3 Last Chance Regional! #jgnc #nb3jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta @WilsonGolf @JuniorGolfHub @nikegolf @CoushattaResort pic.twitter.com/yB2FKMUlrM— Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) September 25, 2022
Charlie would go on to finish T4 in the Boys 12-13 division for the tournament with a score of 4-over-par for 36 holes.
Notably, the winner on the weekend from the combined boys competition was 15-year-old Ukrainian Misha Golod with a two-day score of 144. Golod was an honorary observer at THE PLAYERS earlier this year after he and his mother Vita fled Kyiv, Ukraine.
Tiger and Charlie have played together at the PNC Championship the last two years, a team event in Orlando, Fla. where major champions compete alongside a member of their family. This year’s PNC Championship is scheduled for December 15-18.
