    Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas go 4-0-0 for U.S. Team

    Longtime friends stake United States to 11-7 advantage into Sunday Singles at Presidents Cup

  • Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas paired for the first four sessions at Quail Hollow Club and went undefeated. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas paired for the first four sessions at Quail Hollow Club and went undefeated. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)