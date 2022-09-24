Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas go 4-0-0 for U.S. Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Davis Love III remembers Jordan Spieth “bopping into the team room” at the 2013 Presidents Cup, sporting a T-shirt and shorts, and quickly turning his attention to ping pong.

Love’s wife Robin was unfamiliar with the precocious Spieth, just 20 years old at the time.

“Robin said, ‘Who is that kid?’” Love recalled this week. “I go, ‘That’s the future of our team right there.’”

He was right. Spieth has yet to turn 30 but is the most-experienced member of this year’s U.S. Presidents Cup team and his partnership with childhood friend Justin Thomas, already successful before this year, has now become historic. Spieth and Thomas won all four of their matches this week, becoming the first American pair since Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in 2009 to go 4-0-0 (and just the third overall).

On Saturday, Spieth and Thomas beat Sungjae Im and Corey Conners in morning Foursomes, 4 and 3, before a Spieth chip-in ended their match with Hideki Matsuyama and Taylor Pendrith by the same 4-and-3 margin.

“I rode my horse today for sure, and I feel like it's just one of those things where if one's off, the other one's on and vice versa,” Thomas said. “Man, it's a great quality, and I really hope we keep it up because it doesn't get any more fun than this out here.”