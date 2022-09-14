Joel Dahmen: I Want to Talk About My Mom

I used to dream of being Griffey, or Gary Payton, but when I got to high school I realized there weren’t many six-foot, 160-pound guys in the NBA. And I knew I was good at golf. As a freshman I won the state championship for the first time and I started getting letters from colleges — that’s when I knew I might have a chance to get an education through golf. And that’s what the goal was. My family, we always had everything we needed, but we weren’t rich by any means. So free school? I knew what a huge bonus that would be for me.



I knew it would make my parents proud, too. That’s what mattered to me.



I was on the right path. I was starting my junior year of high school in 2004, and I was playing good golf. My brother had just left for college. Fall in Washington is so great. The endless rain hasn’t started yet and the leaves are changing, Thanksgiving is around the corner. My friends and I would spend Friday nights watching the football team play. I remember one Friday, I came home from school and my parents had beat me home, which was rare. I walked inside the house, and they sat me down.



“Joel, your mom has cancer.”



I was starting my junior year in high school. I was just a naive kid. Nothing bad had ever happened to me.



I just started crying. I hugged my mom for 10 minutes. I didn’t know what to say. What to do. I just wanted to be with her, to be comforted by her, by her smell — by all the things that made her my mom. They didn’t know how bad it was, or what was going to happen. A week later they sat me down again and told me she had six months to live.



She passed in the spring of the following year.



I was never really able to process … any of it. Not the first time they sat me down, or the second. Not her being sick. Not seeing her grow weak. Not her dying.



Man, I can see it so clearly now. All these years on, I can see myself back then — I was so lost.



I wish I could reach out to that kid.



I wish I could tell him to just grieve, to just miss his mom.



I wish I could tell him that it’s O.K to be sad.



But that kid…. He lost his best friend, the rudder of his life.



In her final few months, she and I would lie in bed and watch Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune — two of her favorite shows — and we wouldn’t say much. We’d laugh. And when I’d head off to golf, she’d tell me to keep living my life, to keep doing everything to the fullest.



That summer, I rode around the Pacific Northwest on my own. I drove the minivan to and from events. I was one of the best junior players in the entire country at that time. I had offers from a bunch of big schools. I couldn’t process any of it. When I was off the course, everything was just … it was a lot. Colleges. Moving. Paperwork. All of that.



But on the course, I found solace.



I found my mom again.



I’d be in a fairway somewhere, alone in my thoughts — and I’d look up to the green, and I’d see her. She’d be off to the side, with a coffee mug or a notebook, smiling and watching me. At first it sort of spooked me like, Holy S—, I just saw my mom. But it comforted me.



The next few years, the peace of golf became harder and harder to find. I never dealt with my mom’s passing. I went to the University of Washington. I acted like a teenager. I didn’t go to class, I hung out with friends, I drank. I had this God-given talent to hit a golf ball like so few people could, and I didn’t do anything with it. I had no clue what I wanted out of life. I dropped out of UW, and I turned pro with help of a friend, Bob Yosaitis, who I call Uncle Bob.



I wasn’t on a path to the PGA TOUR or anything like that, but I was having fun, I was living. I didn’t take my game too seriously. I was still just a kid.



But then I felt that lump. And everything changed.



There is no moment for me, or conversation, that really helped me deal with the death of my mom. But going through chemo, feeling the fear that she must have felt — even if it was just a portion of what she was dealing with — I just … understood a bit more, if that makes sense. I was in this room with 10 or so other people, and we’re all hooked up to our machines. Many of them were elderly and had it much, much worse than I did.



And I’d look at them and I’d think, Yeah, Joel, you got dealt a bad hand. You’re 23 and you have cancer. It sucks. But you’re going to beat this and you’re going to make something out of your life.



I remembered everything my parents had done for me. Some of my talent was a gift from above, yes — but it was also a gift from my dad, my mom. They gave me this chance, this opportunity. I was done wasting it.



How lucky am I?



So I got to work. I started practicing again — like really practicing. I enjoyed golf like I was 16. I saw all the good in the game, all the fun. The PGA TOUR has a great system in place for players trying to climb, and I did my best to take advantage.



A year after I beat cancer, I met Lona. She’s my wife now. Which, if you had seen me trying to get her number at Gus’s Pizza at 2 a.m. in Scottsdale…. You might not believe we ever got married. But we did. And she’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She didn’t give a crap about golf. She didn’t care if I was an Uber driver or worked on Wall Street, she just wanted me to be the best version of myself. She worked two jobs, 16 hours a day, to pay the bills when things weren’t going well for me on the course. She pushed me to get off my butt at the end of 2013 and go get a lesson.

