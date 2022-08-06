-
How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sedgefield Country Club is the host venue of the Wyndham Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club.
Round 3 takes place Saturday after the completion of the second round which was delayed Friday due to weather and ultimately suspending play for darkness. Three players are tied for the lead at 9-under-par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Adam Scott (10th hole)
Featured Groups
Will Zalatoris, Yannik Paul, Rafa Cabrera Bello (1st hole)
Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel (1st hole)
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
MUST READS
