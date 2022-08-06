How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club.

Round 3 takes place Saturday after the completion of the second round which was delayed Friday due to weather and ultimately suspending play for darkness. Three players are tied for the lead at 9-under-par.

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR