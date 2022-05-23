-
U.S. Open Final Qualifying results: Who advanced to The Country Club in Brookline
Tracking those who advance to season's third major via 36-hole sectional qualifying
May 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Final Qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open began with two qualifying sites on May 23; qualifying will be held at nine sites on June 6. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open is known as the "Longest Day in Golf," and players compete for 36 holes across various sites in their quest to earn the right to compete in the year's third major. The U.S. Open is traditionally known as the most democratic event in golf, as players with a handicap index of 2.4 or lower are eligible to sign up for qualifying.
Local Qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open was held at 109 sites between April 25 and May 23. Those who advanced have earned the right to compete in 36-hole Final Qualifying, held at 11 sites; two on May 23, nine on June 6.
Some players began their journey at Local Qualifying. Some begin at Final Qualifying. Others are directly exempt to the U.S. Open, which will be held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, outside Boston.
Based on strength of field at each Final Qualifying site, the number of spots awarded in the U.S. Open field will vary by site.
Keep it here for updates from all 11 Final Qualifying sites, as professionals and amateurs alike jockey for the opportunity to compete against the world's best at the U.S. Open.
May 23
Caledonian Golf Club; Chiba Prefecture, Japan
28 players for 3 spots
Qualifiers
Tomoyasu Sugiyama (Japan); 69-66-135; 9-under
Daijiro Izumida (Japan); 68-68-136; 8-under
Todd Sinnott (Australia); 68-70-138; 6-under (advanced via playoff)
Notes:
Tomoyasu Sugiyama will make his second PGA TOUR start; he debuted at the 2021 ZOZO Championship, finishing T57. He stands No. 279 on the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2021, he won the Japan Tour's Bridgestone Open and Japan Challenge Tour's JAPAN PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGE.
Daijiro Izumida will make his first career PGA TOUR start. He stands No. 627 on the Official World Golf Ranking. His most recent OWGR-recognized victory came at the 2018 RIZAP KBC Augusta on the Japan Tour.
Todd Sinnott will make his first career PGA TOUR start. He stands No. 415 on the Official World Golf Ranking. He won this year's TPS Victoria hosted by Geoff Ogilvy on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. The 30-year-old also won the 2017 Leopalace 2021 Myanmar Open, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.
Lakewood CC and Royal Oaks CC; Dallas, Texas
98 players for 13 spots
Qualifiers
Kurt Kitayama (Chico, California); 65-66-131; 11-under
Matthew NeSmith (Aiken, South Carolina); 62-69-131; 11-under
Jinichiro Kozuma (Japan); 68-63-131; 11-under
Sean Crocker (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida); 64-67-131; 11-under
Andrew Novak (St. Simons Island, Georgia); 65-67-132; 10-under
Mackenzie Hughes (Canada); 65-68-133; 9-under
Rikuya Hoshino (Japan); 66-67-133; 9-under
Ben Silverman (Juno Beach, Florida); 64-69-133; 9-under
Nick Taylor (Canada); 65-68-133; 9-under
Travis Vick (Hunters Creek Village, Texas); 68-65-133; 9-under
Scott Stallings (Oak Ridge, Tennessee); 67-67-134; 8-under
Davis Shore (Knoxville, Tennessee); 65-70-135; 7-under (advanced via playoff)
Roger Sloan (Canada); 66-69-135; 7-under (advanced via playoff)
