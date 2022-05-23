U.S. Open Final Qualifying results: Who advanced to The Country Club in Brookline

Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open is known as the "Longest Day in Golf," and players compete for 36 holes across various sites in their quest to earn the right to compete in the year's third major. The U.S. Open is traditionally known as the most democratic event in golf, as players with a handicap index of 2.4 or lower are eligible to sign up for qualifying.

Local Qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open was held at 109 sites between April 25 and May 23. Those who advanced have earned the right to compete in 36-hole Final Qualifying, held at 11 sites; two on May 23, nine on June 6.

Some players began their journey at Local Qualifying. Some begin at Final Qualifying. Others are directly exempt to the U.S. Open, which will be held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, outside Boston.

Based on strength of field at each Final Qualifying site, the number of spots awarded in the U.S. Open field will vary by site.

Keep it here for updates from all 11 Final Qualifying sites, as professionals and amateurs alike jockey for the opportunity to compete against the world's best at the U.S. Open.