Scintillating Schauffele and captivating Cantlay dominate in New Orleans

But those teams, or any others further back, will need a herculean effort to get anywhere near the dominant duo. Their lone dropped shot through three rounds came in round 2 when an unlucky bounce saw a Cantlay drive wedged against a tree. The resulting bogey was a triumph given the unplayable lie penalty they were forced to take.

Cantlay chases a seventh TOUR win, but first of this season after he claimed the season long race last year. He came into the week after a playoff loss against Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage. For Schauffele, it’s a somewhat elusive fifth win he seeks. While he took the Olympic Gold Medal in Japan last year his last TOUR win came over three years ago at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

While they were full of fun and entertainment on the course, the pair continue to put on their stout game faces in front of the press. They simply refuse to get ahead of themselves and won’t alter their game plan to be more conservative despite their sizeable lead.

“We're going to try and do exactly what we did on Friday, which is sort of plot along, play our games, leave each other in good spots, and try and hole some putts,” Schauffele deadpanned. “It's the third quarter. We finished a really good three quarters here and we have one more to go.”

Both men did admit a victory would be sweet for many reasons, especially as something to share given their burgeoning friendship over the last few years. Having first met during college golf, the pair took things up a notch as friends during the 2019 Presidents Cup. Now they even vacation together with their significant others. It’s made this week enjoyable.

“I'd say everyone gets along. Even our teams get along really well. This week has been fun with dinners and hanging out off the golf course, and it would be really special to go out and get it done tomorrow,” Cantlay said.

The chasers aren’t prepared to hand over the trophy just yet.

“Everything could change in one hole tomorrow. We just have to kind of get off to a very solid start and then play yourself into the day. You can't get overaggressive, just try to give yourself some chances on every hole, and we're bound to make a few,” Grace said.

Indeed, the alternate shot format can produce big score swings, particularly when it is not used in a match play setting. There is no picking up the ball or conceding a hole. And with forecast winds likely to produce tricky gusts it won’t be all smooth sailing.

