Jay Haas breaks Sam Snead's record as oldest to make cut on PGA TOUR

NEW ORLEANS – Jay Haas was a little reluctant to take the kudos but the 68-year-old has broken a record Sam Snead held for over 40 years by making the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Haas, who is paired with 2011 FedExCup winning son Bil l in the team format at TPC Louisiana, had to make a nervous 4-foot, 5-inch par putt on the 18th hole to secure a 1-under 71 and 8-under total to make the weekend on the number. By sinking the putt he became the oldest player in PGA TOUR history to make the cut.

At 68 years, 4 months and 20 days old Haas overtakes Snead’s effort at the 1979 FedEx St. Jude Championship when the co all-time TOUR win leader was 67 years, 2 months, 23 days of age.

“That was probably as nervous as I've ever been over a putt of that length. It sounds silly just to have a chance to make the cut. However, there's a lot of circumstances here that it kind of made it doubly important in my mind,” Haas said after the round.

“To somehow shake that putt in on the last hole was something I'll never forget. But just the whole week, playing with Bill, getting texts from all my kids, it's just been a real charge.”

