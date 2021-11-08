Sony signs four-year extension to title sponsorship of Sony Open

Sony, one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured title sponsors, will remain the title sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawaii through 2026 after signing a four-year extension.

Sony has sponsored the Sony Open in Hawaii continuously since 1999 in support of Friends of Hawaii Charities. Nearly $22 million has been donated to over 350 charities to date, making the tournament the largest charity sports event in Hawaii.

“Sony has had a tremendous impact in building the Sony Open in Hawaii into what it is today – a favorite among our players and fans – while making an indelible charitable impact throughout the Hawaiian Islands,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We appreciate Sony’s friendship and thank them for their loyalty in extending their partnership an additional four years.”

As the largest charity golf event in Hawaii, with charity proceeds totaling more than $1 million annually, the Sony Open impacts more than 100 non-profit organizations each year. And while this past year was especially challenging due to the pandemic, Sony made it possible for the the tournament to match the previous year’s charitable total at a time when community support was especially critical.

Historic Waialae Country Club has hosted the Sony Open every year since 1965. It has been the setting for some of the PGA TOUR’s most memorable moments. Justin Thomas shot the lowest score in a 72-hole event in PGA TOUR history (253, including a first-round 59) to win the 2017 Sony Open. Isao Aoki became the first Japanese winner in PGA TOUR history after famously won the 1980 Sony Open after holing out from 130 yards for eagle on the 72nd hole. Past winners at Waialae include Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Hale Irwin, Lanny Wadkins, Mark O’Meara, Corey Pavin, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.

The Sony Open debuted in 1965. In 1999, Friends of Hawaii Charities, Inc., became the host organization and Sony became title sponsor.

“Almost 25 years ago, a partnership built on respect for culture, custom, commitment to community, innovation and excellence was formed between the Sony Group Corporation and the Friends of Hawaii Charities. This marked the birth of the Sony Open in Hawaii -- a treasure to the people of Hawaii and beyond,” said Corbett Kalama, President of event charity host, Friends of Hawaii Charities.

“The Sony Group made today a banner day by renewing its commitment to Hawaii by extending its sponsorship of the Sony Open in Hawaii on the PGA TOUR another four years!” Kalama continued. “Coupled with the loyal support of Waialae Country Club, Hawaii Tourism Authority, numerous business sponsors, and over 1500 volunteers, Sony has once again demonstrated visionary genius by aligning peerless technology, the best golf pros from Japan and the PGA TOUR, with the alluring beauty of Hawaii for the global television audience, all while honoring its commitment to help thousands of islanders in need. Mahalo Sony for being true friends of Hawaii charities!”

The 2022 Sony Open at Hawaii will be held Jan. 13-16 at Waialae Country Club with Kevin Na expected to defend his 2021 title.