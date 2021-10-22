-
How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place today from Japan. (Atsushi Tomora/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place today at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
Hideki Matsuyama leads over Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace, Joaquin Niemann and other top TOUR pros.
Note: PGA TOUR LIVE will not be available for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Wednesday (into Thursday)-Thursday (into Friday): 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel). Friday (into Saturday)-Saturday (into Sunday): 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m.
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
