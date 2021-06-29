The biggest blasts from Bryson DeChambeau’s Rocket Mortgage Classic win

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic was a landmark meeting of generational differences within the sport of golf.

The pre-tournament favorite, Bryson DeChambeau, was newly armed with well, new arms, and lightning-quick swing speed to match. The golf course, a Donald Ross design that opened in the 19th century, was about to be played in a manner not plausibly foreseen by Ross or his contemporaries.

RELATED: Twenty First Group | A history of ‘bomb and gouge’

Before last year’s opening round, DeChambeau issued a preemptive apology to the course designer, preparing to rip drives that soared beyond the deterrents and hazards engineered more than a century earlier.

"I think there's a lot of bunkers that are around like 290 (yards), so hopefully I'll be able to clear those and take those out of play,” said DeChambeau. “So, sorry, Mr. Ross, but, you know, it is what it is."

Bryson proceeded to make 27 birdies and an eagle, and leave with his first win since bulking up. It was a victory that validated his radical transformation and set the stage for his first major triumph.

At last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, the entire field hit six drives that were worth half-a-stroke or more Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. DeChambeau hit half of them. His average driving distance (on the two official measured holes) was more than 350 yards, the longest in PGA TOUR history by a tournament winner. Let’s examine the five most valuable tee shots DeChambeau hit that week in Michigan:

5. Second round, No. 7

Distance hit: 336 yards

Strokes Gained: +0.43

At a mere 336 yards, DeChambeau must have dialed it back a bit on this tee ball. He had just birdied the sixth to move to 10 under for the week, and celebrated with a drive of 336 yards into the right-middle portion of the fairway. Though put in ideal position to attack this par-5, this would wind up being one of the few missed opportunities for the week for DeChambeau, as he ultimately walked off the green with par.

For the tournament, DeChambeau hit 38 drives of 330 yards or more. Not only was that 15 more than any other player, only four individuals hit even half as many drives that far for the week.

4. First round, No. 13

Distance hit: 354 yards

Strokes Gained: +0.48