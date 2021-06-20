Calm Jon Rahm tames Torrey Pines for U.S. Open win

SAN DIEGO – A first PGA TOUR win, an engagement, and now a U.S. Open victory for his first major. What more can Jon Rahm do at Torrey Pines?

Just two weeks after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a six-shot 54-hole lead after a positive COVID-19 test, Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open.

With a clutch birdie-birdie finish, Rahm put up a 4-under 67 on Sunday to finish at 6 under, ultimately one clear of perennial major runner-up Louis Oosthuizen (71). The win shot him back to the top of the world rankings and to second in the FedExCup standings.

Long known for wearing his passion on his sleeve, it was a mature Rahm who emerged during the last two weeks. The 26-year-old could have been angry at the world for taking a near certain TOUR win from his grasp, but instead he took it in stride. It was a far cry from the more “Happy Gilmore”-like temperament Rahm showcased in his early years on TOUR.

To be fair, the fiery character had moved on from the worst of that long ago. He still had the occasional outburst, but at a much tamer level as he learned how to balance his passion and disposition.

Even so, Rahm’s wife Kelley knew something was different when Rahm was the least concerned of his family and inner circle after the positive test sent him into immediate quarantine and threatened to see his arrival at Torrey Pines come on tournament eve.

Kelley, who accepted Jon’s marriage proposal on a nearby cliff years earlier and gave birth to the couple’s first child Kepa just 10 weeks ago, could sense her husband had things in perfect perspective.

“He took everything so well. Better than anyone else. He really was quite incredible,” she said earlier in the week while watching him play.

How? Well, Rahm is a believer in karma and figured good things happen to good people. So he better stay good.

“I believed from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that's why I stay so positive,” Rahm said. “That's why I kept telling Kelley, when she was devastated about what happened, and to my family and everybody around me, something good is going to come. I don't know what, but something good is going to come, and I felt it today out there on the golf course.”

In fact, Rahm felt like his improving temperament had slipped at last month’s PGA Championship where he finished tied for eighth as good friend and mentor Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history.

And so, looking at his newborn son, he vowed to work harder once again. The proof of that showed up at Muirfield Village before the positive test.

“Ever since the Sunday at the PGA, I felt a bit of a shift on the golf course mentally. I still had that grit, but almost like each miss bothered me less,” Rahm said. “I believe it's because I really set out to be an example for my son that he would be proud of.”

With Sunday being Father’s Day, Rahm’s first, and with his own father in attendance, three generations were there to celebrate the moment.