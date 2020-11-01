Gay wins Bermuda Championship for first title since 2013

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – Brian Gay wasn’t quite sure he’d ever win again.

Since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf in June, the 48-year-old was without a top-25 finish in 11 starts. He had made 169 starts since his last TOUR title, The American Express in 2013.

A common question posed to Gay in recent months: Was he excited about the prospect of joining PGA TOUR Champions upon turning 50 in December 2021?

Those questions can be put to bed for a while.

The University of Florida alum carded a final-round 64 at the Bermuda Championship, capped off with a birdie at the 72nd hole, ultimately good for a playoff with Wyndham Clark at 15 under. Gay won with a birdie on the first extra hole – again the par-4 18th at Port Royal GC.

With his fifth TOUR title, Gay becomes the oldest TOUR winner since Davis Love III at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He gains entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, PLAYERS Championship and Masters Tournament, in addition to earning 500 FedExCup points.

He’ll be fully exempt on TOUR through the 2022-23 season – well into his 50s.

“I did wonder,” said Gay after cementing his first title in nearly eight years. “I’ve struggled the last few months and been quite miserable on the golf course at times. Everyone around me kept telling me, ‘You’re still going to win. My wife says, ‘You’re still going to win; do it again.’

“Just kept at it. Crazy game; you never know what’s going to happen. And it’s really hard to believe right now.”

After a T3 finish at last year’s Bermuda Championship, Gay knew that the 6,828-yard, par-71 Port Royal layout suited his game well. Prodigious length off the tee is not required; the seaside venue goes hand-in-hand with the ball-control brand that has led Gay to maintain a consistent presence on TOUR for more than two decades.