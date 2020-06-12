'He’s unbelievably good'

University of Georgia standout Davis Thompson’s individual accolades in college read like so many former players on the PGA TOUR these days who cut their teeth in Athens.

2020 First-Team All-American.

2020 Haskins Award finalist.

2020 Jack Nicklaus Award finalist.

2020 Jones Cup Invitational winner.

The difference for Thompson is, none of those UGA stars who came before him had the opportunity that rising seniors now have, thanks to the new PGA TOUR University program. The long-awaited collegiate path to the PGA TOUR was launched on June 1, and will award the top 15, four-year players exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 1-5) or one of the International Tours (Nos. 6-15) following the conclusion of the annual NCAA Championship.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking List will rank the top college players on the basis of their average performance in counting events on a rolling cycle over the previous 104 weeks. Events which will count towards the ranking include NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and official PGA TOUR events, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

“I think the TOUR is doing something that they’ve never done before and I think that’s great for college golf. It provides a lot of incentives for guys to stay in school four years and guarantee themselves status right out of college, which is huge when you’re trying to have a schedule and find places to play,” said Thompson, who calls St. Simons Island home. “But I’m excited for sure. I think it got a lot harder with all these seniors coming back with their extra year of eligibility, but that’s why you play and why you practice, to beat the best of the best. So, it’ll be interesting for sure.”

If Thompson’s recent efforts are any indication, he’ll surely be a part of that upcoming class in 2021. PGA TOUR winner Keith Mitchell, who also played at Georgia and also lives on St. Simons Island, got an upfront look at just how good Thompson is during when they played nearby Sea Palms Golf Club during quarantine, and the star Bulldog broke the course record with a 61.

“I made seven birdies and lost 4-down,” Mitchell said with a laugh.

A week later, Thompson returned to Sea Palms and posted a 59 to break his own course record.

“He’s unbelievably good,” said Mitchell, who won The Honda Classic in 2019. “He acts like a TOUR player on and off the course while being a 21-year-old living in Athens, which you and I know quite frankly is impossible. So, turning pro next year won’t be any different for him.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Thompson blew away the field in February at the prestigious Jones Cup Invitational with a tournament record 13-under 203 – nine shots better than the field. The past list of Jones Cup winners reads like a PGA TOUR tee sheet with names like Justin Thomas (2012), Patrick Reed, Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Corey Conners, Beau Hossler and D.J. Trahan all having hoisted the trophy previously. But none of them went as low at host Ocean Forest Golf Club as Thompson, who also tied Gary Woodland and Colt Knost’s tournament record of 65 in the final round.

“I’ve never actually played with him, but I’ve played some games he has been in with a bunch of TOUR guys, and everyone talks about just how solid he is across the board,” said J.T. Poston, a Sea Island resident and winner of the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

Throughout his time at Georgia, Thompson has demonstrated a history of posting absurdly low numbers. As a freshman, he tied Peter Parson’s school record that had stood since 1984 with a 9-under 63. That round in and of itself was lower than anything Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Hudson Swafford, Chris Kirk or Mitchell ever posted during their tenure at UGA.

In his first PGA TOUR start last fall at The RSM Classic, Thompson showed he could hang with the big boys during official competition as well, posting a T23 finish that included a final-round 66 – tying the third-lowest round of the day.

“At the end of the day, it’s just golf regardless of the level,” Thompson said of his first TOUR start. “Sometimes it can get more intimidating with the players and the scenario of the tournament, but at the end of the day you’ve just got to get the ball in the hole, and I just tried to tell myself that and stick to my routine and just be patient and not force anything. I just really stuck to that and just didn’t play with any expectations and it turned out pretty well.”

That’s why Thompson wasn’t surprised to see guys he used to compete with in college like Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa become instantaneous stars on the PGA TOUR and win so quickly. To him, it was just more of the same of what they had done at every level.

It was just golf, and that’s the lesson he’ll take in his quest to be among the first class to graduate from PGA TOUR University with Korn Ferry Tour status next year.

Just keep the low numbers coming.

“I would love to be in the top 5 [of the PGA TOUR University rankings]. I’m really going to try not to focus on rankings and put so much pressure on that. I’m just going to try to go out and play and try to play to the best of my ability,” he said. “I haven’t really mapped out any goals yet. I think I’ll do that once I get back to school in August, but I’m just excited to get back to playing competitively with my teammates. I’m excited to get back playing this summer.”

Thompson’s expectation is the benefits of the new PGA TOUR University program will go well beyond just giving players a place to play when they graduate. Not only will more players want to stay for four years – which was already his plan – but the top college players coming out will work harder their last two years knowing there are tangible post-graduation benefits on the line.

The program has even resulted in a bit of jealousy from the former Bulldogs and current PGA TOUR standouts that Thompson has gotten to know down in Sea Island and in his time in Athens.

“I think they were a little jealous and wish they had it when they were in school, but they think it’s a great thing that the PGA TOUR is doing.”