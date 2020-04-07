Everything you should know about a November Masters

Augusta National was carved out of the 365-acre Fruitland Nursey, operated by the Berckmans family from 1858-1918. The nursery was known for having a wide variety of peach trees, but the Belgian family also imported and introduced a lot of other fruit and ornamental plants to the area.

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts bought the property in 1931 and hired Alister Mackenzie to create Augusta National. The Berckmans’ home became the clubhouse. There are more than 80,000 plants of 350 varieties on the hilly landscape and each of the 18 holes is named for one that is prominent there.

Every April, bountiful azaleas in brilliant hues -- Augusta National has 30 different varieties -- share center stage with the world’s best golfers. In November, maybe not so much.

However, encore azaleas bloom three times a year, so if that’s the kind Augusta National has planted, we might be surprised. And the powers-that-be have been known to bring extra azaleas in when an early spring or late frost means the color display is less than optimal.

But the dogwoods and magnolias that are also synonymous with Augusta National, as well as wisteria, bloom in the spring, while jasmine can last until October. The camellias, which flower from early August to late spring, could provide some extra color, though.

The Japanese maples likely will do the same – the peak fall season for leaves in Georgia is from mid-to-late October to early November. Redbud trees turn yellow in the fall, too. So, there could be color, it will just be a different look.

You can bet the folks at Augusta National have the finest horticulturists on speed dial.

Why does the Houston Open deserve thanks?

The week of Nov. 9 in the fall calendar was originally slated to belong to the Houston Open in the early portion of the PGA TOUR’s 2020-21 schedule. The Texas event had moved to the fall last year (with Lanto Griffin an emotional winner in October) after spending the recent years as the tournament preceding the Masters in April.

And now it will again get that spot in the schedule. Tournament officials, working in conjunction with the TOUR and Augusta National, agreed to move the Houston Open date up a week to accommodate the rebuilt schedule. It will now be played the week of Nov. 2.

“Augusta National and the PGA TOUR requested that we move our dates so that the Masters can be played at the most optimal time in the fall for that event, and we were happy to accommodate,” Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe said in a press release. “This is a win-win for both tournaments. The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior.

“We anticipate having one of the strongest fields that the Houston Open has ever seen, making the inaugural year at Memorial Park a truly memorable experience for fans.

“That being said, we emphasize that this is all incumbent upon the direction of the CDC and local health officials. We understand that our No. 1 priority continues to be the health and safety of all.”

As Kibbe noted, the Houston Open will be at its new venue, Memorial Park near downtown Houston. After taking control of the Houston Open, the Astros Golf Foundation spearheaded a $33 million renovation of Memorial Park designed by Tom Doak, as well as construction of a short course for First Tee participants, and a First Tee and STEM educational center for kids.

“We’re extremely pleased with renovations to the Memorial Park Golf Course,” Kibbe said. “It is a top-level course that the players and fans will enjoy. It will be an outstanding venue for the Houston Open.”

Masters vs. football: Who ya got?

The PGA TOUR is used to playing during the fall football season, of course. The fall portion of the schedule calls for tournaments in September, October and November. But the Masters has always been a spring event, and so it’ll be interesting to see how it will fare against football when it comes to the average sports fan.

In the state of Georgia that Saturday, Nov. 14, both the University of Georgia (vs. Tennessee) and Georgia Tech (vs. Notre Dame) will be at home. The NFL has yet to release its schedule for the 2020 season.

Perhaps just as intriguing, CBS has contracts with both the Masters and the NFL -- and the lead voice for both is Jim Nantz. Will he be in Butler Cabin late Sunday, or in a broadcast booth with partner Tony Romo at an NFL game? Obviously, we’d like to think golf takes precedence so … “Hello, friends.”