Mythical Match Play championship: Round 2 results

GROUP 6

Adam Scott (6) vs. Shugo Imahira (41): 10 votes for Scott, 0 votes for Imahira. SCOTT wins.

Why I picked Scott: “Scott’s match play record is one that has irked him over the years, but he’s riding high confidence after his win at The Genesis Invitational earlier this season.” – Ben Everill

Lee Westwood (31) vs. Jordan Spieth (56): 6 votes for Westwood, 4 votes for Spieth. WESTWOOD wins.

Why I picked Westwood: “Westwood has been playing with nothing to lose recently, just enjoying the back-nine of his career and competing with a smile on his face. It's amazing how much that can free up a guy, as he was still smiling when this one was over.” – Jason Sobel

Group standings: Scott 2-0, Westwood 2-0, Imahira 0-2, Spieth 0-2

GROUP 7

Patrick Reed (7) vs. Rafa Cabrera Bello (46): 6 votes for Reed, 4 votes for Cabrera Bello. REED wins.

Why I picked Reed: “Despite how it looks at first glance, this is a virtual coin flip, but Reed's consistently strong form since relying on feel mid-2019 just might propel him to victory in his home state.” – Rob Bolton

Matthew Fitzpatrick (25) vs. Andrew Putnam (63): 9 votes for Fitzpatrick, 1 vote for Putnam. FITZPATRICK wins.

Why I picked Fitzpatrick: “Fitzpatrick’s in fine form, with six top-10s in his last 11 worldwide starts. Meanwhile, Putnam’s missed the cut in his last three PGA TOUR starts.” – Mike McAllister

Group standings: Reed 2-0, Cabrera Bello 1-1, Fitzpatrick 1-1, Putnam 0-2

GROUP 8

Patrick Cantlay (8) vs. Sergio Garcia (38): 9 votes for Cantlay, 1 vote for Garcia. CANTLAY wins.

Why I picked Cantlay: “Cantlay is 29th in the FedExCup (seventh in the world) and does everything well, while Garcia is 179th in the FedExCup, recently turned 40, and has been quiet since winning the 2017 Masters.” – Cameron Morfit

Tyrrell Hatton (21) vs. Adam Hadwin (55): 5 votes for Hatton, 5 votes for Hadwin. TIED.

Why I picked Hadwin: “Still dealing with the API hangover -- a figurative one (we think) -- Hatton struggled with the ever-steady Hadwin, who simply didn't have any unforced errors in this match.” – Jason Sobel

Group standings: Cantlay 2-0, Hatton 1-0-1, Hadwin 0-1-1, Garcia 0-2

GROUP 9

Webb Simpson (9) vs. Scottie Scheffler (45): 7 votes for Simpson, 3 votes for Scheffler. SIMPSON wins.

Why I picked Simpson: “Webb Simpson is on a roll. Hitting fairways and making putts always works in match play.” – Tom Alter

Rickie Fowler (27) vs. Lucas Herbert (64): 7 votes for Fowler, 3 votes for Herbert. FOWLER wins.

Why I picked Fowler: “After dismal start to his season, this is a massive week for him.” – Jim McCabe

Group standings: Simpson 2-0, Scheffler 1-1, Fowler 1-1, Herbert 0-2

GROUP 10

Tommy Fleetwood (10) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (47): 7 votes for Fleetwood, 3 votes for Bezuidenhout. FLEETWOOD wins.

Why I picked Fleetwood: “There was some thought that Bezuidenhout could be this year's Bjerregaard -- an impossible-to-spell non-PGA TOUR member who makes his mark in match play. Perhaps he still will, but Fleetwood's talent was too much to overcome here.” – Jason Sobel

Francesco Molinari (28) vs. Byeong Hun An (50): 8 votes for An, 2 votes for Molinari. AN wins.

Why I picked An: “Sadly, Francesco has been a shell of his best lately and still has some injury concerns while An has the Presidents Cup experience to draw from.” – Ben Everill

Group standings: Fleetwood 2-0, Bezuidenhout 1-1, An 1-1, Molinari 0-2

GROUP 11

Tiger Woods (11) vs. Victor Perez (40): 8 votes for Woods, 2 votes for Perez. WOODS wins.

Why we picked Woods: “Tiger’s one of the best iron players ever, not to mention his 18 WGC wins, including three times in this event. Oh, and did we mention he’s been PGA TOUR Player of the Year 11 times, most of any player?” – ShotLink team

Kevin Na (30) vs. Phil Mickelson (61): 10 votes for Na, 0 votes for Mickelson. NA wins.

Why I picked Na: “Na makes tons of putts. That’s tough to beat.” – Tom Alter

Group standings: Woods 2-0, Na 2-0, Perez 0-2, Mickelson 0-2