The evolution of Every Shot Live

Ambition and enthusiasm are resourceful commodities by themselves. But when accompanied by a firm embrace of technology and a commitment to meeting the high standards of your fan base, a meteor is your mode of transportation.

And it’s likely to land you in a stratosphere never imagined – like being able to deliver to your fans every shot by every player in THE PLAYERS Championship. Yes, all of ‘em. Somewhere north of 31,000 combined by 144 players over four days over THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Digest those numbers and the mere concept of Every Shot Live for a minute. Then you can appreciate the sense of anticipation that is swelling within Scott Gutterman, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations for the PGA TOUR.

“It’s one of the most exciting undertakings in technology that we’ve ever done at the PGA TOUR,” he said. “THE PLAYERS has traditionally been where we have introduced new technology to golf. We look forward to showcasing what we believe is the future of golf coverage.”

He could add that it’s daunting, overwhelming, and complicated, too, but Gutterman knows passionate fans aren’t so much interested in all the logistics. Nope. They’re only thrilled that Every Shot Live is the ultimate supply that answers the demand.

“This is the thing that fans have asked the most about since I joined the TOUR 15 years ago. When can we see every shot?” Gutterman said.

Well, if you’re a subscriber to PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold, the answer is: Tune in bright and early to start Thursday’s first round on March 12 and you can live-stream to your heart’s content at PGATOUR.COM/EveryShotLive . And stay right there till dusk for the final round on March 15, because you’ll still be in position to live-stream every shot from every player who makes the cut.

This seriously ambitious PGA TOUR undertaking involves impressive numbers:

• 120 total cameras on the course between NBC, PGA TOUR LIVE, and Every Shot Live.

• Of those, 93 will be used for Every Shot Live.

• The project required adding 36 cameras to what was already planned to be on-site at the tournament.

• All 18 tee boxes will have unmanned cameras.

• All 18 greens will have manned cameras.

• At least one wireless camera will be at every fairway.

• The estimate for live coverage to chronicle every shot of the 2020 PLAYERS Championship is astounding – 747 hours, roughly 432 on Thursday and Friday, 315 for Saturday and Sunday.

When you factor in the contributions made by Trackman and TopTracer that are hugely popular with PGA TOUR fans – not to mention the ability to view “speed rounds,” whereby subscribers can see a whirlwind of shots by their favorite players – it’s no wonder Gutterman laughed when he says Every Shot Live is not a project “for the weak of heart.”

Nor would it be a project that could even be comprehended by an unnamed cameraman whose hiccup moment from nearly 60 years ago pretty much sums up the sort of different galaxies golf on TV has traveled. The cameraman filming a match between Byron Nelson and Gene Littler on “Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf” in 1962 never was identified, which is a shame given the comical shape he provided to golf folklore.

But the late Fred Raphael, who was an innovator in TV sports (and gets much credit for giving birth to the idea of legends playing competitive golf, which morphed into the PGA TOUR Champions), never tired of telling the story with sheer delight.

As on-site producer, Raphael watched Nelson deliver a fairway-splitting drive at a tough, par-4 first hole at Pine Valley, then turned his attention to the next player on the tee, Littler. Only thing is, there was a disruption.

“The cameraman,” Raphael recalled, “climbed down from the tower” and waved for Littler to stand back. “Ask (Nelson) to hit it again, we missed it.”

Oh, how Raphael used to laugh when he told the story. And, oh, how that cameraman might think he had been beamed onto Mars if told that PGA TOUR Entertainment folks were going to not only film the very first tee shot and the very last putt, but also every other shot in between.

Welcome to a project that personifies the technological explosion with sports television.

“The evolution of this technology is incredible,” Gutterman said. “When I got (to the PGA TOUR) in 2005, we started doing the live-stream at 17 (the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass). But it was very hard to watch. We just didn’t have enough bandwidth.”

Just 15 years later, as improbable as it sounds, Gutterman and his colleagues tested the Every Shot Live process earlier this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and his anticipation is palpable.