Frequently asked questions about Every Shot Live

• Norway - Viktor Hovland’s group, commentated in Norwegian, will be provided to paid subscribers. However, if Viktor is selected for Featured Groups, Every Shot Live of his group in Norwegian will be provided free of charge for registered users.

• Japan - Hideki Matsuyama’s group, commentated in Japanese by a team on-site at THE PLAYERS Championship, will be provided free of charge for registered users. If Matsuyama is selected for the Featured Groups, the Every Shot Live feed containing Matsuyama’s group will be streamed with natural sound only, and Featured Groups will be commentated in Japanese.

• Italy - Francesco Molinari’s group, commentated in Italian, will be provided to paid subscribers. However, if Francesco is selected for Featured Groups, Every Shot Live of his group will be commentated in natural sound and provided free of charge for registered users.

• In these three markets (Norway, Japan and Italy), Every Shot Live content is only available via GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR.

Canal+ France

Canal Plus is the leading Pay-TV broadcaster in France and currently airs all PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour events. All 24 Every Shot Live feeds will be made available to their paid sports subscribers on their MyCanal platform through their Expert Mode. There will be no localization or commentary for Every Shot Live feeds.

iQIYI China

iQIYI is the exclusive digital partner of the PGA TOUR in China and is one of the leading video platforms in the market. iQIYI will hold an interactive fan vote on their WeChat account prior to each day’s play to determine the five groups that will be streamed each round. The Every Shot Live feeds will be offered with natural sounds only, without any localization or commentary, and will be available to paying iQIYI Golf subscribers only.

JTBC Golf Korea

All 24 Every Shot Live feeds will be streamed live on JTBC GOLF X GOLFTV website and app. Users will be able to choose the groups they want to follow; content will be provided free of charge for registered users. There will be no localization or commentary for Every Shot Live feeds, however, JTBC will select 4 groups consisting of Korean players and use that content to supplement the main linear broadcast (EIF) on JTBC3 Golf & Sports. The EIF does have Korean localization and commentary. This localized EIF feed will also be streamed on NAVER & DAUM, the top two digital portals in Korea.

Sky Sports UK

Sky Sports is the leading Sports broadcaster in the UK and is regarded as the home of golf in the market. Sky Sports will make two additional Every Shot Live feeds available to their paid subscribers via the red button on the Sky Q box. There will be no localization or commentary of Every Shot Live feeds.

CMore Sweden & Finland

CMore Golf is a dedicated golf channel available in Sweden and Finland, CMore air all PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour events and are renowned for their innovative production. CMore will air two additional Every Shot Live feeds on their digital OTT platform, CMore Golf, to paid subscribers. They plan to feature local hero Henrik Stenson and provide all his shots from the entire tournament. There will be no localization or commentary of Every Shot Live feeds.

