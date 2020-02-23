Hovland delivers on expectations in Puerto Rico

So despite being just 22 and in his 17th PGA TOUR start this week in Puerto Rico, many were asking why he hadn’t already won on the TOUR like his Oklahoma State teammate Matthew Wolfe and fellow young gun Collin Morikawa. This sort of thinking is easy to get caught up in, but it's a terribly unfair expectation. Winning on the PGA TOUR is not easy – just ask Josh Teater, the 40-year-old journeyman in his 196th start who was trying to reel Hovland in for his own maiden triumph.

So just as it was setting up to look easy for Hovland, it wasn’t. On the par-3 11th, Hovland hit a poor tee shot that flared right in the wind. He then chunked two chips in a row, and after finally finding the putting surface, missed a short putt. In the blink of an eye, he was writing a six on his card, a “train wreck” he called it, and the triple-bogey dropped him back into a tie for the lead.

It was a critical junction in his young career, particularly given what he was using the week to focus on. Hovland and his caddie Shay Knight had been cognizant of the expectations of others creeping into his attitude. With results fading a bit of late, every missed putt was affecting his mindset a little more than it should. After all, he was supposed to be contending every week, right? But the pair had highlighted the issue and were focused on addressing it.

“There are so many expectations on him, which is tough, but we knew when he was just playing on exemptions he was just out there having fun and you could see that and feel that and he was playing great,” Knight said. “And then he got his card and I think started to try and fill those expectations right away and he was getting very stressed and he wasn't himself.

“So we had a chat about it a couple of weeks ago and I said 'It's a long year and it is going to be a rollercoaster, so you just need to stay positive.' That's exactly what he did this week. His attitude was unbelievable and I think that was the real difference maker.”

Indeed, after the blemish, Hovland knuckled down. Teater sensed his big chance to break through and birdied the par-5 15th up ahead of the young Norwegian to take the lead. Knowing he needed to match it, Hovland’s approach shot came up short and right of the green in the rough. He promptly chipped in for eagle to take the lead back outright.