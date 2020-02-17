Featured Groups: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dustin Johnson (United States), Francesco Molinari (Italy)

• The top-ranked player from Mexico in both the FedExCup standings (No. 23) and the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 29), Ancer is making his third consecutive start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

• With his win at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, Johnson became the second player (joining Tiger Woods) to win a single WGC event at least three times.

• Molinari has three wins on the PGA TOUR with all of them coming since the start of the 2017-18 season; most recently, the Italian won the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Jon Rahm (Spain), Adam Scott (Australia)

• At No. 24, Ortiz is one of two players from Mexico in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings; the Guadalajara native is making his first career start in a WGC event.

• Rahm has three top-10s in four starts during the 2019-20 season (10th/Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2nd/Farmers Insurance Open, T9/Waste Management Phoenix Open).

• Scott earned his 14th career PGA TOUR victory at last week’s The Genesis Invitational and is a two-time WGC champion.

Tommy Fleetwood (England), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Gary Woodland (United States)

• Fleetwood finished solo-second at the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2017 and recorded two top-10s in WGCs last season (T7/HSBC Champions, T4/FedEx St. Jude Invitational).

• Reigning FedExCup champion McIlroy has five consecutive top-fives on the PGA TOUR, including a victory at the season’s first WGC event (HSBC Champions).

• A four-time winner on TOUR including the 2019 U.S. Open, Woodland has three top-10s on the season, highlighted by a tie for third at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.

Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Justin Thomas (United States)

• Winner of the Farmers Insurance Open in January, Leishman is one of three players from Australia to win on the PGA TOUR in 2020 (others: Adam Scott, Cameron Smith).

• A two-time WGC champion, Matsuyama is in search of his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

• Thomas, who lost in a playoff at the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, holds the top spot in the FedExCup standings for the seventh consecutive week.