Knost retires after Waste Management Phoenix Open missed cut
Former No. 1-ranked amateur struggled with wrist injury
February 01, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Colt Knost is retiring after missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Former No. 1-ranked amateur Colt Knost is calling it a career after missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, he told golfchannel.com.
“The game has just changed so much,” Knost said after shooting 70-72 to miss the cut by one. “Guys hit is so far, and I don’t. But you know, I’m excited for what I have ahead.”
Knost already does a radio show with SiriusXM and said he will turn to broadcasting fulltime.
The 34-year-old reached No. 1 in the world amateur ranks after winning the 2007 U.S. Amateur and U.S. Amateur Public Links, and played for the winning U.S. Walker Cup team. He turned pro and won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour. Upon graduating to the PGA TOUR he reached a high of 79th in the FedExCup (2016) in a 13-year professional career.
One high point: Knost hit all 18 greens in regulation and shot a second-round 63, with 10 birdies, at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2016. This, despite three-putting his last hole. He would lead the field in greens hit and finish T3, but a wrist injury came soon after.
“I was playing so good,” he said, “and then I got hurt. It was just frustrating. It just sucks to end this way.”
The injury kept him from playing his best, or in some cases even playing at all. Playing on a Major Medical Extension this season, the Scottsdale resident had three starts to earn 322 points, or equal to No. 125 on the 2016-17 FedExCup points list. He missed the cut at the Safeway Open and Sony Open in Hawaii, and needed a victory at TPC Scottsdale.
Knost thanked his family, friends and sponsors on Instagram, saying, in part, that he had the greatest job in the world for a very long time and he’s ready for the next chapter.
