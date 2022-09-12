  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Taylor Lowe swaps pro shop for Fortinet Championship tee time

    Alex Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Seung-Yul Noh also Monday qualify for PGA TOUR season opener

  • Taylor Lowe, 30, works full-time at Wildhorse GC in California, and now he&apos;s set for his PGA TOUR debut. (Grace Vroom/PGA TOUR)Taylor Lowe, 30, works full-time at Wildhorse GC in California, and now he's set for his PGA TOUR debut. (Grace Vroom/PGA TOUR)