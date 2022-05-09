-
-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: AT&T Byron Nelson
Conrad Shindler qualifies with major champion Todd Hamilton on the bag
-
May 09, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- May 09, 2022
- Conrad Shindler will make his first TOUR start as a father this week in his home Dallas-area region. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Conrad Shindler hadn’t competed on the PGA TOUR since fall 2019, but as he prepared to compete in Monday’s qualifier for the AT&T Byron Nelson in his home Dallas metroplex, he had some factors in his favor.
The avid hockey fan had plans to attend his beloved Dallas Stars’ NHL playoff game against Calgary on Monday evening, providing an extra layer of motivation for his qualifying round at Hurricane Creek CC.
He also had a major champion on the bag, good friend and 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton.
Shindler carded 6-under 66 in his qualifying round, good for a spot in a 4-for-3 playoff for the final three of four available spots in this week’s field at TPC Craig Ranch. (Wesley Bryan carded 8-under 64 to comfortably earn the first spot.)
Shindler survived the playoff, as did Kyle Wilshire and Andrew Loupe. The odd man out was Austin Eckroat.
“Always nice to play at home, sleep in your own bed,” said an appreciative Shindler, when thinking about what the week would mean to him and wife Theresa. “We’ve got a 5-month-old … little emotional. Been here before, but excited to have him and do this. So excited.
“Just proud. It’s been a trying three years since I was on TOUR in 2018, fought hard, had a lot of close calls. But it’s nice to be back under the big lights and give it a go.”
In all, 73 players competed for four spots in this week’s field. For all scores from Hurricane Creek CC, click here.
Can’t beat qualifying in your hometown 👏@CShindlerGolf will make his first TOUR start since 2019 @ATTByronNelson. pic.twitter.com/EVGzaRde3k— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2022
Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson …
Wesley Bryan (64)
Age: 32
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Alma mater: University of South Carolina
PGA TOUR starts: 86
Cuts made: 49
Best PGA TOUR finish: Win; 2017 RBC Heritage
Notes: Holds past champion TOUR status via his 2017 victory at Harbour Town as a rookie … Has made 11 TOUR starts in 2021-22, highlighted by a T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March … Began 2021-22 season on medical extension due to wrist injury, but was unable to fulfill terms of extension in six starts (concluding at Valspar Championship in March). Has made five starts since, via a combination of categories … 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year; won three times that season to secure an automatic Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR … Prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour membership, built a social media following with brother George via “Bryan Bros” video content that showcased trick shots and various antics around the game of golf … Avid fan of musician Justin Bieber.
Conrad Shindler (66; advanced through 4-for-3 playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Alma mater: Texas A&M
PGA TOUR starts: 23
Cuts made: 10
Best PGA TOUR finish: T15; 2018 Barbasol Championship
Notes: Held 2017-18 PGA TOUR membership after earning TOUR card via 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season … Won Korn Ferry Tour’s 2017 Rex Hospital Open outside Raleigh, North Carolina … Close friends with 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton, who caddied for Shindler in Monday’s successful qualifying effort. Hamilton also caddied for Shindler at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2016 … Avid Dallas Stars (NHL) fan; planned to attend Stars playoff game Monday evening after qualifier … Set for first PGA TOUR start since 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.
Kyle Wilshire (66; advanced through 4-for-3 playoff)
Age: 29
Hometown: Georgetown, Kentucky
Alma mater: University of Central Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T62; 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Notes: Successful Monday qualifier for third TOUR event of 2021-22 season; also qualified for Butterfield Bermuda Championship and The RSM Classic last fall … Played 2017 season on Korn Ferry Tour, making 10 cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a T38 at the Corales Puntacana Championship … Opened with rounds of 64-62 at 2017 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank on Korn Ferry Tour … Has undergone multiple knee surgeries as he continues to chase his dreams … Has worked as a trash porter to help make ends meet in professional golf … Helped lead Central Florida to NCAA Championship appearances in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
Andrew Loupe (66; advanced through 4-for-3 playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alma mater: LSU
PGA TOUR starts: 94
Cuts made: 34
Best PGA TOUR finish: T3; 2016 The American Express
Notes: Set for first TOUR start since 2021 Barbasol Championship, where he finished 74th … Played four consecutive full seasons on TOUR from 2013-14 to 2016-17. Best FedExCup showing came in 2015-16, where he recorded six top-25 finishes in 27 starts and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs … Won 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship as part of Korn Ferry Tour Finals, regaining his TOUR membership in the process … As a high school athlete, twice earned all-state honors in basketball and was invited to the Louisiana All-Star game (didn’t play due to injury).
-
-