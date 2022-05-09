Monday qualifiers: AT&T Byron Nelson

Conrad Shindler hadn’t competed on the PGA TOUR since fall 2019, but as he prepared to compete in Monday’s qualifier for the AT&T Byron Nelson in his home Dallas metroplex, he had some factors in his favor.

The avid hockey fan had plans to attend his beloved Dallas Stars’ NHL playoff game against Calgary on Monday evening, providing an extra layer of motivation for his qualifying round at Hurricane Creek CC.

He also had a major champion on the bag, good friend and 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton.

Shindler carded 6-under 66 in his qualifying round, good for a spot in a 4-for-3 playoff for the final three of four available spots in this week’s field at TPC Craig Ranch. (Wesley Bryan carded 8-under 64 to comfortably earn the first spot.)

Shindler survived the playoff, as did Kyle Wilshire and Andrew Loupe. The odd man out was Austin Eckroat.

“Always nice to play at home, sleep in your own bed,” said an appreciative Shindler, when thinking about what the week would mean to him and wife Theresa. “We’ve got a 5-month-old … little emotional. Been here before, but excited to have him and do this. So excited.

“Just proud. It’s been a trying three years since I was on TOUR in 2018, fought hard, had a lot of close calls. But it’s nice to be back under the big lights and give it a go.”

In all, 73 players competed for four spots in this week’s field. For all scores from Hurricane Creek CC, click here.