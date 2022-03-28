Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open

Aaron Baddeley (6-under 66)

Age: 41

Turned pro: 2000

PGA TOUR starts: 466

Cuts made: 277

Notes: Will make his fifth start of the PGA TOUR season … Made cuts at the Fortinet Championship and Puerto Rico Open … Four-time PGA TOUR winner … Last win came at the 2016 Barbasol Championship … Made the FedExCup Playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2015-16 … Finished fourth at the 2018 Fortinet Championship after Monday qualifying into the event … In 2018, also finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Open and T17 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2018 … Made the cut in 15 of 27 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2018, with best finish coming at the Shriners Children’s Open (T10) … Collected four top-25s in 20 starts during the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season … Finished T5 at the 2017 Valero Texas Open … Recorded four top-10 showings in 28 starts on the 2015-16 PGA TOUR … Earned three top-10s on the PGA TOUR in 2012, including T8 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational … Was a captain’s pick for the International team at the 2011 Presidents Cup … Won the Genesis Invitational in 2011 … Won the 2007 WM Phoenix Open … Held 54-hole lead over Tiger Woods at the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont but ended up finishing T13 … Won the 2005 RBC Heritage … Lost in two-hole playoff to Ernie Els at the 2003 Sony Open in Hawaii … Won the 1999 Holden Australian Open, becoming the youngest player to win the event and first amateur since Bruce Devlin in 1959 … Made nine TOUR appearances as an amateur … First amateur to receive a special invitation to the Masters (2000) since 1976 … Became the youngest Australian to represent his country in any world team event.

Shawn Stefani (5-under 67)

Age: 40

College: Lamar University

Turned pro: 2005

PGA TOUR starts: 195

Cuts made: 109

Notes: Will make his third start of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season … Missed nine cuts in 12 events on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21 … Last full season on TOUR was in 2018-19, where he made 15 cuts in 25 starts … Best finish that year was T6 at the Puerto Rico Open … Finished No. 147 on the 2017-18 FedEx Cup standings but retained his card for the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season by finishing 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list … Had one top-10 in 26 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2016-17 and retained his card for 2017-18 by finishing second in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship … Played 29 events on the PGA TOUR in 2015-16, with best finish coming at the FedEx St. Jude Classic … Finished 54th on the 2014-15 FedEx Cup standings ... Best finish that year was second at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba … Started the 2013-14 PGA TOUR season on a minor medical exemption due to a neck injury and needed to make $84,084 in two events to retain his PGA TOUR card … Two events later, he finished T5 at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, earning $256,000 and his PGA TOUR card … Finished second at the 2014 Quicken Loans National in a playoff against Justin Rose … Played two FedExCup Playoffs events in 2014 … Made 11 cuts in 13 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2013 … Made a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole at Merion … Won twice on the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time in his career (AdventHealth Championship and Miccosukee Championship) … Was first-team all-conference at Lamar in 2004 and second-team all-conference in 2003 and 2005 … Named to all-district team (1997-00) at Barbers Hill High School.

Jake Kevorkian IV (4-under 68)

Age: 27

Turned pro: 2017

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Notes: Will make his first career PGA TOUR start … Rejoined PGA TOUR Canada in February after finishing T23 at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 1 to earn conditional status … Played on PGA TOUR Canada from 2017-19 … Best finish came at the 2018 Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by Aecon (T33) … Has earned $6,694 in 66 events on the West Florida Golf Tour … Finished T3 at the 2022 East Orlando Shootout on the Florida Elite Golf Tour … Recorded another top-10 on the Florida Elite Golf Tour with an eighth-place finish at the Florida Elite Open at Panther Lake in February.

Samuel Saunders (4-under 68)

Age: 30

College: University of New Mexico

Turned pro: 2015

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Notes: Will make his first career start on the PGA TOUR … Won the 2021 L&J Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club on PGA TOUR Canada … Other than the win, he missed seven cuts in eight starts on PGA TOUR Canada in 2021 … Won the 2021 New Mexico Open … Won the 2019 Colorado Open … Won the 2019 Utah Open … Finished in the top-25 twice in nine starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2018 … Won the 2018 New Mexico Open … Earned a T5 finish at the 2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament in Colombia … Missed six cuts in eight starts that year … Finished T18 at the 2016 Open Castello di Tolcinasco on the Alps Golf Tour … Recorded a T26 finish at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open on PGA TOUR Canada in 2018 … University of New Mexico team won the 2014 Mountain West Conference Championship … Was the 5A 2009 New Mexico individual state high school champion, playing for La Cueva High School in Albuquerque ... Was a member of two state championship teams at La Cueva ... Was also a three-time district champion in New Mexico (2008-10).