Monday qualifiers: Corales Puntacana Championship

Qualifiers: Rick Lamb, Bryson Nimmer, Michael Balcar, Brian Davis

The qualifier for the Corales Puntacana Championship ended in a 6-for-1 playoff at the International Links of Miami on March 7.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Brian Davis, who finished T6 at the 2003 Open Championship, was the playoff victor and will make his 374th PGA TOUR start this week at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Rick Lamb, Michael Balcar and Bryson Nimmer shared medalist honors at 4-under 67.

Lamb, who finished T30 at The Honda Classic after Monday qualifying for the event, had six circles on his scorecard including a clutch birdie on the 17th hole.

The odds were stacked against Balcar after playing the front nine at 1-over which included a nasty double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole.

“I stayed focused on taking one shot at a time,” Balcar told PGA TOUR Digital. You never know what can happen. Standing on the 10th tee, I told myself I was still in it.”

Balcar’s positive self-talk paid dividends. After making the turn in troubled water, he went on a five-hole birdie run from holes 12-16 to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event.

It’s phenomenal timing for the 29-year-old Cleveland State alum, who took a job as an assistant club professional at Brandywine Country Club in Toledo, Ohio once the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the United States. He worked 40 hours a week while traveling to impromptu TOUR RED events in Chicago and Ohio to keep his dream alive.

Justin Crotin, Balcar’s caddie and best friend, played an essential role in helping Balcar handle stressful weeks of balancing work and professional golf. Balcar would drive from Toledo to Cleveland to pick up Crotin, and the pair would drive to Chicago for a TOUR RED event contested on a Tuesday.

“He would help me drive so I could rest and be able to go to work on Wednesday,” Balcar said. “Shout-out to Matt Urban, the director of golf at Brandywine Country Club for allowing me to take Mondays and Tuesdays off when we didn’t have an event to work those days.”

TOUR RED was an improvised professional tour created to provide convenient and affordable opportunities with decent payouts during the pandemic. Balcar finished first on TOUR RED’s end-of-season money list.

It had been more than two years since Balcar finished third at the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament, shooting 10-under 62 in the final round to secure his card for the season. He carried a heavy heart that week as it was his first competition since his grandfather’s passing.

He did not retain his card for the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season and has since been playing on various mini-tours, Ohio PGA section events, and Korn Ferry Tour qualifiers. He feels like he took his game to the next level during his successful stretch on TOUR RED.

Balcar credits his new swing coach Patrick Foppe and Orlando-based hypnotherapist Rebecca Zayas for the improvements in his game.

“It’s been a long process and it’s taken a village of people to help me get to this point,” Balcar said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for the people in my life supporting me.”