    Monday qualifiers: Puerto Rico Open

    Qualifiers: Christian Salzer, Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Flavin, Brett Stegmaier

  North Carolina State alum Christian Salzer will make his PGA TOUR debut at this week's Puerto Rico Open.