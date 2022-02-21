-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: The Honda Classic
February 21, 2022
By Will Doctor , PGATOUR.COM
- Korn Ferry Tour rookie Sam Stevens carded 7-under 65 at Banyan Cay to earn a tee time at The Honda Classic. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
This year’s qualifier for The Honda Classic was all but finished as darkness set in Monday evening at Banyan Cay Resort and Golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. In true Monday qualifier fashion, 16 players returned to the course Tuesday morning to compete for the fourth and final qualifying spot in this week’s field.
Rick Lamb, who won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2016 LECOM Health Challenge as a Monday qualifier, made eagle on the first playoff hole Tuesday morning to grab the final qualifying spot.
Sam Stevens, who competed alongside Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff at Oklahoma State, pitched in a high spinner for eagle on the par-5 18th to earn medalist honors at 7-under 65.
“I didn’t know exactly what I needed, but I thought 6-under would be good enough,” Stevens said after the round. “(The shot) came off great and looked like it was going to stop close, so it was just icing on the cake when it dropped.”
Two-time PGA TOUR winner Fabian Gomez carded a 6-under 66 to qualify. Fellow Argentinian Martin Contini also posted a 66 to capture the third qualifying spot.
THE HONDA CLASSIC QUALIFIERS
Sam Stevens (7-under 65)
• Age: 25
• Turned pro: 2018
• PGA TOUR starts: 0
• Notes: Will make his first PGA TOUR start at The Honda Classic … earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership via Q-School … has made two of three cuts to begin the Korn Ferry Tour season … finished T35 at last week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic … competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019 and 2020-21, recording five top-10 finishes … won the 2021 Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo … finished No. 2 on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit … finished T23 at the 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval, his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned event … played collegiately at Oklahoma State University for four seasons (2014-18), where he was a teammate of Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland … was a member of the Cowboys’ 2018 NCAA Championship-winning team (did not see action in stroke play or match play) … competed at the 2016 NCAA Championships as a sophomore ... won the 2015 Kansas Amateur Championship and finished runner-up in 2013, 2014 and 2018 … became a third-generation winner of the Kansas Amateur, as his father Charlie won in 2010 and his grandfather Johnny won in 1960 and 1961 … stands No. 649 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Fabián Gómez (6-under 66)
• Age: 43
• Turned pro: 2002
• PGA TOUR starts: 162
• Cuts made: 80
Notes: Gómez will make his second TOUR start of the season at The Honda Classic … first start resulted in missed cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship ... failed to retain his PGA TOUR card following 15 missed cuts in 24 starts during the 2020-21 season ... currently holds Past Champion status on the PGA TOUR ... has made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this year … two-time PGA TOUR winner (2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic; 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii) … has earned nearly $7 million on the PGA TOUR … represented Argentina at the 2013 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics … grew up playing same course, Chaco Golf Club, as Jose Coceres and Emiliano Grillo … hosts the Fabian Gomez Classic at Chaco GC in September to benefit charity in Argentina ... stands No. 674 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Martin Contini (6-under 66)
Age: 27
Turned pro: 2019
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Will make his PGA TOUR debut at The Honda Classic … has played five events on the Korn Ferry Tour this year … recorded ninth-place finish at The Panama Championship on Korn Ferry Tour … has made 11 career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, highlighted by a T34 at the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro in 2021 … won the 2017 Argentine Amateur Championship, defeating Andres Gallegos, 3 and 2.
Rick Lamb (5-under 67; eagle on first hole of 16-for-1 playoff)
Age: 31
College: University of Tennessee
Turned pro: 2014
PGA TOUR starts: 30
Cuts made: 10
Notes: The Honda Classic will be Lamb’s first PGA TOUR start since the 2021 U.S. Open where he finished 46th … currently plays with past champion status on the Korn Ferry Tour … career-changing victory came at the 2016 LECOM Health Challenge after Monday qualifying into event … played on PGA TOUR in 2016-17 and 2017-18, with best result coming at the 2017 John Deere Classic (T3) … best finish on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour was T8 at the Wichita Open … won 2015 Florida Championship on the West Florida Tour … was an All-American in 2013 at the University of Tennessee ... finished runner-up at the 2013 NCAA Championships as a senior.
2021-22 Monday qualifier statistics
Top-25s: Grant Hirschman (T17, Sanderson Farms Championship); Patrick Flavin (T17, Butterfield Bermuda Championship)
Best finish: Grant Hirschman (T17, Sanderson Farms Championship); Patrick Flavin (T17, Butterfield Bermuda Championship)
Most times qualified: Kyle Wilshire (2), Ben Silverman (2)
Last event’s qualifier results (WM Phoenix Open): Ben Silverman (MC), Etienne Papineau (MC), Jeffrey Kang (MC)
