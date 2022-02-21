Monday qualifiers: The Honda Classic

This year’s qualifier for The Honda Classic was all but finished as darkness set in Monday evening at Banyan Cay Resort and Golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. In true Monday qualifier fashion, 16 players returned to the course Tuesday morning to compete for the fourth and final qualifying spot in this week’s field.

Rick Lamb, who won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2016 LECOM Health Challenge as a Monday qualifier, made eagle on the first playoff hole Tuesday morning to grab the final qualifying spot.

Sam Stevens, who competed alongside Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff at Oklahoma State, pitched in a high spinner for eagle on the par-5 18th to earn medalist honors at 7-under 65.

“I didn’t know exactly what I needed, but I thought 6-under would be good enough,” Stevens said after the round. “(The shot) came off great and looked like it was going to stop close, so it was just icing on the cake when it dropped.”

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Fabian Gomez carded a 6-under 66 to qualify. Fellow Argentinian Martin Contini also posted a 66 to capture the third qualifying spot.