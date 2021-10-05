  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday Qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

    Former amateur star Jin Jeong comes back from injury to qualify

  • Jared Wolfe qualified and is in the field at TPC Summerlin. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Jared Wolfe qualified and is in the field at TPC Summerlin. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)