Horses for Courses: Fortinet Championship

Recent Winners

Last year - Stewart Cink (-21, 267)

Set the tournament record of 267. ... Became the oldest winner at Silverado at age 47. ... Led the field in Par-3 scoring, GIR and Ball-Striking. ... Picked up his seventh win in his 596th start. ... First win since 2009 Open Championship. ... 100th career top 10 payday. ... Did not lead or co-lead after any round. ... Final round 65 was second best on Sunday. ... Only made two bogeys for the week (2nd). ... Had one top 25 result in calendar 2020 leading up to the event. ... Did not qualify for FedExCup Playoffs the previous month. ... MC in his previous attempt at Silverado.

Notables in the field this week:

Harry Higgs (2nd) tied the low round of the week with 62 in Round 2 and led the field in Par-5 scoring (-14). ... Chez Reavie (T3) stormed home with 29 on the back nine Sunday and led the field in both Fairways and Strokes-Gained: TTG. ... Doc Redman (T3) posted the round of the day Sunday with 62. ... Brian Stuard (T3) was one of three who shared the 54-hole lead on 16-under, an event record at Silverado. ... East Bay native James Hahn (T9) was one of those three. ... Russell Knox (T9) opened with 63 to take the 18 hole lead. ... Pat Perez (T9) was one of three players to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Chesson Hadley (T14) led the field with 26 birdies and shares the course record of 61. ... Sahith Theegala (T14) posted 64 in Round 3 as a sponsor's exemption. ... Mark Anderson (not entered) didn't make a bogey all week. ... Cameron Percy (T23) one of the three 54-hole leaders posted 74 on Sunday. ... Two-time champion Brendan Steele (T29) put all four rounds in the red. ... Top 45 players all 10-under or lower. ... 71 of 73 players to make the cut finished Even or better. ... Cut was 5-under, a record. ... 55 bogey-free rounds. ... 70.212 scoring average. ... Defending champion Cameron Champ did not play. ... The 2020 US Open was played the following week at Winged Foot.

2019 - Cameron Champ (17-under, 271)

Posted 69 in the final round to win by one. ... Led by three after 54 holes. ... Led the field in Driving Distance, Scrambling, Bogey Avoidance, SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Off the Tee. ... Picks up second TOUR win in 35th start at age 24. ... Converted his second 54-hole lead in two tries. ... Sacramento native. ... 21 birdies (T4). ... Only player with all four rounds in the 60s.

Notables in the field this week:

Adam Hadwin (2nd) co-led the field with 22 birdies. ... Marc Leishman (3rd) closed 67-65. ... Charles Howell III (T4) played his final 54 holes 14-under. ... Dylan Frittelli (T7) was 15-under if you subtract his 75 in Round 3. ... Cameron Percy (T7) picked up his third consecutive T26 or better at the event. ... Nick Taylor (T10) was third in Fairways. ... Sacramento native Nick Watney (T10) made 21 birdies. ... Mark Hubbard (T13) and Roger Sloan (T13) posted 10-under par. ... First event with new Top 65 and ties rule. ... 65 of the 67 players who made the cut posted Even or better for the week. ... Cut 2-under. ... 23 bogey free rounds. ... 71.244 average. ... Defending champion Kevin Tway MC. ... Event was No. 3 of the season, the only year it did not kick off the new campaign when played at Silverado.

2018 - Kevin Tway (14-under, 274)

Birdied the final five holes of the event to win for the first time on TOUR. ... Birdied the 71st and 72nd holes to reach the playoff. ... Birdied all three holes in the playoff to defeat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker (eliminated on first playoff hole). ... Final round played with 15-25 MPH wind and 36 MPH gusts. ... First TOUR win at age 30 in start 91. ... Best previous finish on TOUR was solo third. ... Like most champions, he was in the top three Scrambling, Bogey Avoidance and SG: Tee-to-Green. ... T52, T62 in previous two starts here. ... Made 13 of 14 cuts entering the week.

Notables in the field this week:

Ryan Moore (P2) led the field in Fairways and was T2 GIR. ... Brandt Snedeker (P2) led the field in birdies (23) and led by three shots after 36 AND 54 holes before closing with 74. ... Aaron Baddeley (T4) picked up his only top 25 in seven career starts. ... Luke List (T4) played the Par-5 holes 14-under. ... Troy Merritt (T4) made the second most birdies (22). ... Sam Ryder (T4) cashed his only check in four trips. ... JB Holmes (9th) made everything he looked at as he wasn't in the top 60 in Fairways or GIR. ... Bill Haas (T10) was T3 Fairways. ... Sepp Straka (T46) posted 63 to lead after Round 1. ... Brendan Steele (T53) couldn't take home the title for the third consecutive season. ... Ricky Barnes (T69) tied the course record (61) in Round 2. ... Cut 3-under. ... 28 bogey free rounds with just 3 on Saturday and zero Sunday. ... 71.103 average.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.