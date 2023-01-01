Let’s say there’s an 18-hole matchup where Justin Thomas (-150) is favored against Jordan Spieth (+130). By using our odds calculator, you can calculate the implied probability of either side winning. In this scenario, the implied probability on Thomas is 60 percent, while Spieth’s implied probability is 43.48 percent. But let’s say you’ve done some research and found that this is a particular course that Spieth happens to love, while Thomas is working through some swing changes. It adds up to a true odds determination (by you) that Spieth has a 50 percent chance of winning the matchup. Because the true odds you projected are higher than the odds implied by the bet price, there is “value” and that side is potentially worth a wager.