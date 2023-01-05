Justin Thomas is using a Scotty Cameron that he’s owned since … high school

Golfers are a nostalgic bunch, and PGA TOUR players are no exception. We all look back with fondness at certain clubs that have been a part of our set. Some beloved clubs stay in the bag for decades. Others make a return after a lengthy hiatus.



This week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, while several of the TOUR’s top names are debuting the latest technology available in the new year, Justin Thomas is putting a club from his junior golf days back in his bag.



Thomas is putting on the Plantation Course’s sloping surfaces with a Scotty Cameron Circle T 303 SSS blade putter that he’s owned since high school. Thomas often travels with the putter, however, and uses it in practice. Now, like that late-round draft pick from a Division II school, this flatstick is being called up off the practice squad for some meaningful reps in an important competition.

“I use this one whenever I have a lot of time off and I kind of get bored,” Thomas said after carding a 3-under 70 at the Sentry on Thursday. “If I don’t have a tournament for a while, and I go on a boys’ trip and take a backup set of clubs, I just throw this in there. Any time it’s not real serious golf, or vacation, I’ll just bring this. I’ve won with it in college; I have good memories. I probably got it in high school.”

The putter’s last competitive round before Thursday?

“Freshman year of college, I think,” Thomas said. That was more than a decade ago.

So how did this backup make the jump to the Sentry? The first PGA TOUR event of 2023 features 17 of the top 20 players in the world, an increased purse ($15 million) and extra FedExCup points to the winner (550, up 50 from last year). It’s decidedly serious, and Thomas estimates that he has “probably 30 or 40” putters to choose from. This one, though, had been making noise of late.

“I just had been putting well with it at home,” he said. “My tendencies have gotten so much better the last two years, and the bad tendencies I had that were exposed with this putter, I still have them, but I can get away with them a bit better. More than anything, you putt with what feels good in your hands, and this feels good in my hands right now, so I’m not going to fight it.”

