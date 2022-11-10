Callum Tarren’s unusual footwear trick to prevent slipping

Most golfers can only dream of creating the speed and distance that PGA TOUR player Callum Tarren does. For the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, Tarren ranked 15th in driving distance, hitting it 312.4 yards on average . He was also ranked 12th in Club Head Speed, averaging 121.56 mph per drive.

At those speeds, any loss of stability can have negative effects on balance and ball flight.

Catching up with Tarren at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX learned that he uses a unique trick to keep his right foot from slipping out from under him.

While most golfers have the same style of spikes throughout the soles of their golf shoes – whether it’s metal spikes or soft spikes – Tarren uses a combination of both in his FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow shoes.