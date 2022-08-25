A look inside the bags of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay

As previously mentioned, Scheffler doesn’t tinker much with his equipment. Since his Masters victory back in April, in fact, he hasn’t made any changes to the clubs in his bag.

Scheffler did, however, make huge equipment news in 2022 when he signed with TaylorMade Golf the week of THE PLAYERS Championship in March .



Prior to the announcement, Scheffler was an equipment free agent, so he wasn’t obligated to play any particular brand. Plus, he was coming off of two PGA TOUR victories (the WM Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational).

So, why did he end up signing with TaylorMade then?

“I would say first and foremost (the reason) would be the driver,” Scheffler told GolfWRX’s Two Guys Talking Golf podcast following his Masters victory . “I already used the (TaylorMade P-7TW) irons for a while. I like the irons, but the (TaylorMade Stealth Plus) driver, when we did testing over the winter, I saw some pretty nice gains. It was one of those things, like, I know I’m going to use this driver, I know I’m going to use the irons, so maybe let’s see if we can work something out. Just because having consistency with their brand, obviously I trust what they do. To be part of the family and be part of the team was pretty cool for me, and so we wanted to work something out with them, and we were able to get it done. I’m happy to be part of the team.”

Since signing with TaylorMade, however, not much has really changed for Scheffler, aside from switching out his old Nike VR Pro Limited fairway wood for a new TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, which he went on to win to reach No. 1 in the world.

He explained why to GolfWRX.com: “One of the things I’ve struggled with was actually hitting 3-woods too far, and also just not seeing all my shots. … Austin was a good area for me to be like, ‘OK, I’m only going to hit this off the tee maybe a few times, let’s put it in the bag and see what I can do with it.’ And it was a pretty seamless transition. I saw the shots I wanted to see. My mishits were more accurate with the TaylorMade than they were than my Nike. I’ve seen some significant improvements already.”

Arguably the most notable clubs in Scheffler’s bag are the irons he plays. They’re TaylorMade P-7TW blade irons, which were actually co-designed by Tiger Woods, hence his initials in the clubs’ name . Not surprisingly, Scheffler told GolfWRX.com that Woods had an influence on why Scheffler even started testing the irons in the first place.

“I would say the reason I tested it was definitely a Tiger influence,” Scheffler said. “I used the P730’s for a number of years, and I played with Tiger at the Masters in 2020, and I watched him it. He hits it so solid and he flights it so well and does all kinds of stuff with the ball. It kind of clicked in my head, I was like, ‘I used Nike clubs for so long when he was helping develop those irons.’ I’m like, why wouldn’t I at least test his new irons with TaylorMade because they’re his irons, and he obviously had some influence in the process of developing and producing the irons.

“I went home in the off-season, tested them out, and I saw that I was able to hit more shots with them. I was able to flatten out the flight a little bit more if I wanted to hit it low or hit it through the wind. And when I wanted to hit it higher, I could do that, as well. It gave me a little bit more variety in what I could do with the golf ball than the P730. And it’s not a big difference, it’s just when you put yourself in a 20mph wind in your face and want to flatten it out a little bit. I can flatten it out and have the ball be a little bit more stable with the head. It’s only a couple yards, but for me it felt like a huge difference.”

Also, during the week of Scheffler’s first TOUR win and first of four victories this season in 2022 – the WM Phoenix Open – he switched into a custom Scotty Cameron Timeless Tourtype GSS prototype putter that measured 36.5 inches, with two 25-gram weights in the sole.

Scotty Cameron putter rep Brad Cloke spoke on the backstory behind the “Scottie” special: “He just wanted to switch things up a little bit and give himself a slightly different look heading into 2022,” Cloke said in a Titleist press release. “Prior to visiting us in the studio, he’d been messing around with an older Newport 2 Timeless he had at home. He’d added bunch of lead tape to the sole to try and get it to a similar swingweight as his Super Rat. He really liked the profile but the feel wasn’t exactly where he wanted it, so we went to work on building him a new setup with adjustable weighting.”

Check out Scheffler’s full specs below, and for more photos, head over to GolfWRX.com .

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees, 7.5 degrees of actual loft)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees, 15 degrees of actual loft)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X

Driving iron: Srixon Z-U85 (3-iron, 20 degrees)

Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X

Irons: Srixon Z-U85 (4-iron, 20 degrees), TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks prototype (60-06K)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1