Max Homa’s recent changes that led to Wells Fargo win

Max Homa is now a four-time TOUR winner after Sunday’s victory at the Wells Fargo Championship. It was his second triumph of the season, lifting him to sixth in both the FedExCup and U.S. Presidents Cup standings. This is the first multiple-win season of his career, and it could lead to his TOUR Championship debut and first appearance as a pro on a U.S. international team.

“I care about nothing more than making that Presidents Cup team,” Homa said after his win. This year’s Presidents Cup will be played at the Wells Fargo’s traditional venue, Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, which also was the site of Homa’s first win, in 2019.

Swing changes under instructor Mark Blackburn, with whom he began working in fall 2020, have helped Homa’s career reach a new level, as have some changes to what’s in his bag. Coming into 2022, even though Homa had already notched a tally in the win column, he made four significant upgrades to his equipment.

Although Homa isn’t one to change equipment very often, he has a team around him that equips him with the right tools. When it comes to his clubs, he puts his trust into Titleist tour rep J.J. Van Wezenbeeck and Vokey tour rep Aaron Dill. Van Wezenbeeck helps Homa get dialed in with his woods and irons, and Dill assists him with the wedges.

Below, we highlight each of the changes, based on information from Titleist and Homa himself, who spoke to WRX after his Wells Fargo win.

1. LOFT-Y EXPECTATIONS

Last year, Homa used a Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with an Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60X shaft, and a SureFit hosel setting in the D4 position. The D4 position offers a standard lie angle while adding three-quarters of a degree of loft.

But Homa put a new driver in the bag in January, after a trip to the Titleist Performance Institute prior to the Farmers Insurance Open. Van Wezenbeeck got him dialed in with a TSi3 (10 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft and a hosel setting of A1, which produces standard loft and lie. According to Titleist, this change helped Homa achieve higher launch, less spin and more ball speed, giving him more confidence to hit it hard without fear of the ball ballooning because of too much spin.